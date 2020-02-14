New Jetson NANO Carrier, Aetina AN110 Enlighten Edge AIoT Applications Showcased in Embedded World 2020

Aetina AN110 is an exquisite carrier board for the Nvidia Jetson Nano module, which ignites the AI potential by delivering 472 GFLOPS computing performance and operate as low as 5W. Meanwhile, as the smallest intelligent platform for the Nvidia series, Aetina AN110 is only the size of 87 x 67 mm, will right for the application and ideal for community uses. The edge devices in this generation, have required the ability with intelligent purposes, with AN110, this platform will be equipped multiple I/O with 1x HDMI Type A, 1x RJ-45 for GbE, 2x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 5x GPIO and 1x DC-in 12V. Moreover, AN110 supported 1x 4K or 1x FHD camera for machine vision requirements. Not only for vision-critical AI, but the AN110-Nano platform took a vital role by acting as an intellectual gateway, bring communities to AI functional.

Followed Aetina's business vision, the announcement of AN110 combined with Jetson Nano is one of the crucial steps in Aetina's edge AIoT ecosystem blueprint. Add-on Aetina customization and well-experienced service, this platform could be the perfect choice with size features and budget tools. AN110 platform should help to enlighten the intelligent life in the city, and the embedded AI computing platform into edge devices to get closer to AIoT.

Aetina founded in Taiwan, as a high-performance GPGPU and Jetson edge AI computing solutions provider of AIoT market, helping customers by offering smart, innovated, and reliable solutions of GPGPU. AN110-Jetson Nano platform will display in Embedded World 2020 at #1-207 booth. Welcome to visit the booth and www.aetina.com to get more details.

SOURCE Aetina Corporation