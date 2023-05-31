New Joint Venture OneOmega LLC To Deliver Mission-Aligned Digital Transformation, AI and Cybersecurity

OneOmega JV formed out of SBA-approved Mentor-Protege collaboration between Alpha Omega and OneZero Solutions

VIENNA, Va., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega announced today a new SBA Mentor-Protégé program partnership with OneZero Solutions . This strategic alliance between two emerging powerhouse solution providers in the Federal sector will be codified via OneOmega LLC, a SDVOSB and 8a-certified entity. OneOmega will support federal customers in pursuit of meaningful new Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Digital Transformation, and AI opportunities. The JV solidifies the organizations' combined service-minded approach and commitment to employing veterans and a diverse workforce. OneOmega will leverage the incredible leadership and some of government contracting's fastest growth trajectories to provide purposeful solutions to its Federal Agency partners.

Alpha Omega has grown to over $130 million in annual revenue since its founding seven years ago. Winning $468 million in new contracts and increasing staff by 49% last year, Alpha Omega specializes in DevSecOps, AI-driven automation, and Cybersecurity. OneZero Solutions is a Veteran-Driven Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Information Assurance Company in support of federal government organizations that was ranked the 4th fastest growing IT Services company in America by INC Magazine.

"The OneOmega JV offers our federal customers a new vehicle for delivery of digital transformation solutions and cybersecurity," said Alpha Omega CEO Gautam Ijoor. "Creating opportunities for agile solutions, continuous improvement and innovative offerings are all ways we are listening to our customers, responding, and driving mission success."

OneZero Solutions CEO Al Sowers said, "We couldn't be happier about this strategic partnership with Alpha Omega. They have proven to be a very successful solution provider, and our ability to learn and align OneZero with such a strong company is extremely valuable. We look forward to working alongside and learning from Alpha Omega's leadership team and are very excited about this strategic partnership and what the future holds for our two companies."

ABOUT ALPHA OMEGA: Alpha Omega's mission is to support federal agencies with tailored digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions to ensure our Nation's continued leadership on the global stage. We achieve that via advanced capabilities in the areas of Design & Product Management, DevSecOps & Cloud Engineering, AI & Data Management, and Cybersecurity. Alpha Omega is committed to service excellence and continuous process improvement as demonstrated by our Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level-5 (ML-5) for both Development and Services, as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. It is our commitment to customers to not only deliver quality products, but to also be a www.alphaomega.com

ABOUT ONEZERO SOLUTIONS: OneZero Solutions is an 8(a), SDVOSB headquartered in Herndon VA with 125+ personnel supporting dozens of current task orders across the federal government. In 2022, OneZero ranked #111 on the Inc.5000 list of fastest growing companies. We focus on delivering Cybersecurity Operations, Full-Stack Development and Data Analytics, Enterprise IT and Network Solutions, and Cybersecurity Risk Management services for federal government organizations. We are appraised at Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level 3 for Services and Development. We are ISO 9001:2015 certified and possess a Top-Secret Facility Clearance (TS FCL). Our extensive experience, strategic focus and proactive integrated management approach are critical to delivering innovative safety and security solutions for our clients. Employing professional, knowledgeable, and experienced personnel, OneZero strives to provide superior service and unparalleled results to its customers. Our platform- agnostic, sustainable approach creates positive and consistent mission outcomes for today and tomorrow. www.onezerollc.com

