New JotForm and HubSpot Integration Sends Form Data to CRM

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today JotForm, the popular online form builder, announced a new integration with HubSpot that automatically sends form responses into one of the world's most popular CRM (customer-relationship management) software systems.

Now sales and marketing teams have a reliable way to transfer lead information collected through an online form directly into their CRM without needing to copy and paste.

"Sales and marketing teams deserve to have a painless way to connect their forms to their CRM," said Aytekin Tank, founder and CEO of JotForm. "We're thrilled to be able to offer this to our users."

JotForm's core product is its form builder, which is used around the world as an effective tool to collect information. JotForm's forms can be used as standalone links or embedded seamlessly on any website.

The company developed this integration after noticing a demand among users. Using JotForm and HubSpot together is intended to help organizations transfer data through lead generation forms, registration forms, contact forms and more.

For users, setting up the integration requires them to have an account with both services. Creating a form with JotForm takes very little time, and configuring the integration with HubSpot only requires connecting the account and indicating which form fields should be transferred over.

Once the information is in HubSpot CRM, users have a system through which they can track leads, send marketing emails, book meetings and place phone calls.

Both HubSpot CRM and JotForm offer robust free versions, including the ability to use the integration itself.

