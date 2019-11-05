New KAYAK Guides Help You Find Your One in a Billion Trip
Users Can Now Create and Share Customized Itineraries Based on Interests and Passion Points
Nov 05, 2019, 13:00 ET
STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- You've picked your destination, booked your flights and have your calendar marked. But then comes the most daunting task of all: mapping out your perfect itinerary.
A simple Internet search yields thousands of results, and everyone and their editor has an opinion on the hottest restaurants in-town, coolest bars and must-see attractions. In New York City alone, there are 26K+ restaurants and bars, 600+ hotels and 100s of top attractions.
When there are literally endless options, the best way to find the right ones is a recommendation from someone you know and trust. KAYAK Guides is a new feature that allows users to create and share personalized travel itineraries with friends, family and fellow travelers. With KAYAK Guides, you can:
- Keep track of memorable places and add notes during your trip (to remind you later that that macadamia nut latte was, in fact, worth the detour)
- Create visual, custom travel itineraries and plan your activities using an interactive map
- Share your travel experiences with friends and family when you get home
Guides bring destinations to life through different perspectives. Your Grandpa's Guide to NYC looks a lot different than your tween sister's Guide. To launch the new feature, KAYAK rounded up iconic unique perspectives of New York City, its most searched for destination this fall. Introducing…
- Chris Noth's Guide to Art & Culture in NYC
- Hilaria Baldwin's Guide to Exploring NYC with Kids
- Betches' Guide to Manhattan
- Tinder's Guide to the Best Date Spots in NYC
- Master Distiller Jake Sawabini's Guide To NYC's Best Cocktail Neighborhoods
- SubwayCreatures' Most Interesting Places in the NYC Subway
"We wanted to make personalizing your travel recommendations more visual and interactive, so we built our own solution: KAYAK Guides," said Vanessa Kafka, KAYAK's VP of Product. "This is only the beginning for Guides - in the near future, travelers will be able to search within Guides for specific locations, themes and more."
Visit KAYAK.com, create a user profile and head to "Your Guides" to start building your KAYAK Guide and then share it with your friends and family.
