New KAYAK Guides Help You Find Your One in a Billion Trip

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- You've picked your destination, booked your flights and have your calendar marked. But then comes the most daunting task of all: mapping out your perfect itinerary.

A simple Internet search yields thousands of results, and everyone and their editor has an opinion on the hottest restaurants in-town, coolest bars and must-see attractions. In New York City alone, there are 26K+ restaurants and bars, 600+ hotels and 100s of top attractions.

When there are literally endless options, the best way to find the right ones is a recommendation from someone you know and trust. KAYAK Guides is a new feature that allows users to create and share personalized travel itineraries with friends, family and fellow travelers. With KAYAK Guides, you can:

Keep track of memorable places and add notes during your trip (to remind you later that that macadamia nut latte was, in fact, worth the detour)

Create visual, custom travel itineraries and plan your activities using an interactive map

Share your travel experiences with friends and family when you get home

Guides bring destinations to life through different perspectives. Your Grandpa's Guide to NYC looks a lot different than your tween sister's Guide. To launch the new feature, KAYAK rounded up iconic unique perspectives of New York City, its most searched for destination this fall. Introducing…

"We wanted to make personalizing your travel recommendations more visual and interactive, so we built our own solution: KAYAK Guides," said Vanessa Kafka, KAYAK's VP of Product. "This is only the beginning for Guides - in the near future, travelers will be able to search within Guides for specific locations, themes and more."

Visit KAYAK.com, create a user profile and head to "Your Guides" to start building your KAYAK Guide and then share it with your friends and family.

