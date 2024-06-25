New Kiddie Academy of Greenwood to offer child care assistance for employees through Indiana's Senate Bill 2

Indy child care provider leverages legislation for recruitment and retention

INDIANAPOLIS, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy of Greenwood, the newest Indianapolis-area location of nationally recognized Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care , announces its participation in Indiana's new child care assistance legislation, Senate Bill 2, and will begin accepting employee subsidies and vouchers, and expanding recruitment efforts to employees in the 16- to 17-year-old age group immediately.

Kiddie Academy of Greenwood, which opened in December 2023, is licensed to serve 190 children in its 11,935 square-foot facility which includes 14 classrooms and 12,156 square feet of outdoor play space.

"The new legislation is a valuable step forward in addressing the child care shortage in Indiana. By providing financial assistance to child care employees and relaxing age restrictions, the bill has allowed us to focus on attracting and retaining high quality educators to whom we have not had access in the past," said Mauricio Fracon, chairman of TCF Schools Management, which owns and operates Kiddie Academy of Greenwood.

Fracon plans to use Senate Bill 2 legislation as a chance to grow the pool of qualified candidates for the Kiddie Academy of Greenwood location by offering assistance to employees who are in need of child care and by considering talented employees who have an early interest in educational child care. The legislation will also allow the Academy to meet optimal staffing ratios more easily.

Kiddie Academy of Greenwood, which opened in December, is Fracon's third Indiana Kiddie Academy location and the 12th Kiddie Academy location nationwide under his management group. The new 11,935 square-foot facility includes 14 classrooms and 12,156 square feet of outdoor play space. The Academy is licensed to serve 190 children and brings approximately 40 jobs to the community.

"By addressing the child care shortage, this legislation will have a positive ripple effect on our community, supporting working families and contributing to the healthy development of children. We applaud this initiative and look forward to its positive impact on our Academy and the families we serve," said Heloisa Souza, vice president of operations for TCF Schools Management.

For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com/academies/greenwood/ .

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full- and part-time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials® Curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. The company's philanthropic efforts, including support of national nonprofit Family Promise, take character education lessons learned in the classroom beyond Academy walls. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy .

About Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Maryland. There are currently more than 325 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system, located in 40 states and the District of Columbia, serving more than 38,000 children. Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com .

Media Contact:

Taylor Castillejo, APR

Tombras

[email protected]

865.257.0026

SOURCE Kiddie Academy