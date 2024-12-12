New Kiddie Academy® of Holly Springs Towne Center emphasizes early tech education

Entrepreneurs bring engineering expertise to child care franchise location

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy of Holly Springs Towne Center, the new Raleigh-area franchise location of nationally recognized Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care , is now open and focused on integrating technology into its proprietary Life Essentials curriculum. The franchise location is family-owned and operated by Jeen and Dominic Wong, who are experienced entrepreneurs with backgrounds in electrical and computer engineering.

Kiddie Academy of Holly Springs Towne Center, located in the rapidly growing North Carolina technology hub known as the Triangle, is now open and focused on integrating technology into its curriculum.

"We're committed to highlighting the importance of STEM to our students and providing early exposure to technology that will aid in their learning," said Dominic Wong. "Our experience working as engineers has prepared us to make informed decisions about what types of technology will be beneficial to young children."

The Triangle is one of the fastest-growing regions in the nation and continues to thrive as a rapidly growing technology and business hub, according to RaleighNC.gov . While still in its early stages, Kiddie Academy of Holly Springs Towne Center has already introduced educational technology to its students through digital smartboards and 3D projection. As the Wongs continue exploring new equipment to invest in, they're also focused on providing the high-quality care needed to keep children as young as 6 weeks old on track to achieving physical, social and emotional milestones.

"Beyond our experience with tech, we've spent years researching and learning early childhood education techniques and are very hands-on in our Academy," said Dominic. "My wife Jeen is active in the classrooms while I'm focused on running our operations."

Well-positioned in the growing Holly Springs community at 200 Bennet Knoll Parkway, the 11,000 square-foot Academy is equipped with 12 classrooms and features shaded playgrounds, a large soccer field, a versa court for sports and games, a nature garden and a camera monitoring system for safety. Kiddie Academy of Holly Springs Towne Center can serve 188 children ages 6 weeks to 12 years and has brought 35 jobs to the area.

For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com/holly-springs-towne-center/ .

