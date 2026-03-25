New Kiddie Academy® of Humble dedicated to growing future leaders in Harris County

Family-owned Academy offers hands-on STEM learning

HOUSTON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy of Humble, the new franchise location of nationally recognized Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care, is now open, bringing a STEM-driven approach to early childhood education in Harris County. The Academy, which opened in October 2025 and is owned and operated by Raef and Bahar Khan, is inspired by the couple's passion for education and belief that leadership development begins in the earliest years.

Kiddie Academy of Humble is now open, bringing a STEM-driven approach to early childhood education in Harris County.

"We're intentional about creating classrooms where children don't just learn facts, but how to think critically," said Raef Khan. "Through hands-on STEM experiences, problem-solving activities and collaborative learning, we're helping children build confidence and leadership skills that will serve them for a lifetime."

What sets Kiddie Academy of Humble apart is an emphasis on STEM-based learning in classrooms equipped with age-appropriate science tools. Additionally, the Academy's custom-designed outdoor learning spaces extend STEM concepts beyond the classroom. Children can engage with sensory equipment, interactive play elements and movement-based structures to promote physical and cognitive development.

The Academy also has a dedicated fleet of buses that further supports school-age after-school programming, expanding opportunities for older students.

"This is about creating an environment where curiosity is fostered and imaginations can run wild," said Khan. "Because for us, it's more than just child care, it's about preparing the next generation to lead with confidence."

Kiddie Academy of Humble, which is located at 9829 N. Sam Houston Parkway E in Humble, employs 30 educators. The 10,800-square-foot Academy features 12 classrooms, live-stream camera access for families and a STEM-inspired outdoor play area with a splash pad and sensory equipment.

For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com/academies/humble.

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company, headquartered in Abingdon, Md., serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full- and part-time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. The Kiddie Academy brand's proprietary Life Essentials® Curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. The company's philanthropic efforts, including support of national nonprofit Family Promise, take character education lessons learned in the classroom beyond Academy walls. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy.

About Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Abingdon, Md. There are currently more than 360 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system, located in 40 states and the District of Columbia, serving more than 38,000 children. Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com.

Media Contact:

Taylor Castillejo, APR

[email protected]

865.257.0026

SOURCE Kiddie Academy