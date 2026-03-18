New Kiddie Academy® of St. Peters emphasizes family-first approach to early education

Education expert opens child care center prioritizing STEAM enrichment

ST. CHARLES, Mo., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy of St. Peters, the new franchise location of nationally recognized Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care, is now open, bringing a family-centered approach to early childhood education in St. Charles County. The Academy, which opened in May 2025 and is owned and operated by Sepi Shirafkan, is inspired by her love of knowledge. Shirafkan holds two master's degrees, one in education and innovation, and one in applied educational psychology.

Kiddie Academy of St. Peters is now open, bringing a family-centered approach to early childhood education in St. Charles County.

"I've always loved working with children and being part of their growth," said Shirafkan. "Education is not just my profession — it's my passion. Opening Kiddie Academy of St. Peters has allowed me to combine my academic background with a hands-on teaching style."

What sets Kiddie Academy of St. Peters apart is its commitment to a true family-first culture. Shirafkan, whose daughter previously attended Kiddie Academy of Chesterfield, understands firsthand the importance of trust and communication between parents and educators. To foster these connections, the Academy hosts monthly family-focused events for the whole community. From cultural celebrations to an upcoming STEM Adventures event on April 4, the goal is to create experiences that extend learning beyond the classroom.

Additionally, the Academy includes extracurricular programs such as chess, cooking and music classes as part of tuition, with no additional fees.

"Enrichment classes like cooking, chess and music are more than just fun activities. They're useful in helping children build critical thinking and creativity from an early age," said Shirafkan. "We include them in our curriculum so every child has the opportunity to explore new interests and develop healthy, lifelong learning habits."

Kiddie Academy of St. Peters, which is located at 1500 Woodstone Dr in St. Charles, employs 25 educators. The 10,000-square-foot Academy features 10 classrooms, STEAM-focused learning and a clean, modern environment.

For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com/academies/st-peters.

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company, headquartered in Abingdon, Md., serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full- and part-time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. The Kiddie Academy brand's proprietary Life Essentials® Curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. The company's philanthropic efforts, including support of national nonprofit Family Promise, take character education lessons learned in the classroom beyond Academy walls. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy.

About Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Abingdon, Md. There are currently more than 360 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system, located in 40 states and the District of Columbia, serving more than 38,000 children. Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com.

Media Contact:

Taylor Castillejo, APR

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865.257.0026

SOURCE Kiddie Academy