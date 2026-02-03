New Kiddie Academy® of Twinsburg offers larger classrooms for play

First-time entrepreneurs open spacious child care center

CLEVELAND, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy of Twinsburg, the new franchise location of nationally recognized Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care, is now open, expanding child care availability in the Cleveland area. The Academy, owned and operated by Shailendra Mishra and Garima Pandey, features spacious classrooms with smaller group sizes and lower ratios than state requirements to support a nurturing learning environment. The Academy also features a large indoor gross-motor room for play.

"We know how important it is for children to have space to spread out, move around and interact with each other," said Mishra. "That's why we intentionally built our classrooms to be large, added a big indoor play space and designed an outdoor playground that includes a bike track, Versa court and age-appropriate play structures."

The couple has lived in Aurora for the past five years with their two children. They noticed a need for new high-quality early childhood education centers when they moved to the area and were searching for child care. With Mishra's background leading multi-national teams in IT and Pandey's teaching experience and master's degree in education, the first-time entrepreneurs have the expertise and passion necessary to provide care to area children.

"It brings us so much joy to be present at Kiddie Academy of Twinsburg every day," said Pandey. "We hope to nurture and develop children in our area for many years to come."

Kiddie Academy of Twinsburg, which is located at 2661 Creekside Drive in Twinsburg, employs 25 educators. The Academy is equipped with 11 spacious classrooms and a large playground area.

For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com/academies/twinsburg/.

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company, headquartered in Abingdon, Md., serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full- and part-time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. The Kiddie Academy brand's proprietary Life Essentials® Curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. The company's philanthropic efforts, including support of national nonprofit Family Promise, take character education lessons learned in the classroom beyond Academy walls. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy.

About Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Abingdon, Md. There are currently more than 360 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system, located in 40 states and the District of Columbia, serving more than 38,000 children. Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com.

