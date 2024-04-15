NEW KITCHENAID® 2 QT. ENAMEL ON STEEL TEAKETTLE

Meyer Corporation U.S.

Apr 15, 2024, 13:07 ET

Colorful and Modern Silhouette for Use and Display on All Cooktops

VALLEJO, Calif., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding its wide assortment of high quality KitchenAid cookware, Meyer Corporation, U.S. introduces the KitchenAid 2 Qt. Enamel on Steel Teakettle. Featuring colorful and modern styling with the versatility to use and display on all cooktops, including induction, the new teakettle is available now in Blue Velvet and Empire Red at select retailers nationwide and www.PotsandPans.com. Additional colors coming soon include Matte Black (April) and Porcelain White (May).

New KitchenAid® Enamel on Steel Teakettle in Empire Red.
The high-performance, easy-to-maintain KitchenAid 2 Qt. Enamel on Steel Teakettle ($59.99 suggested retail) is constructed in rust-resistant enamel on steel that is sleek black on the inside and modern-hued on the outside. Durable lightweight steel design ensures fast heating for quicker boils, and a high-quality whistle integrated into the teakettle's sleek black knob immediately alerts when the water is to a boil and is ready to pour. Complementing the teakettle's modern design is a squared off, wide handle that is comfortable to hold and provides a secure grip when lifting and pouring. Additionally, the stain-resistant enamel exterior can be easily wiped clean.

For further information on the new KitchenAid 2 Qt. Enamel on Steel Teakettle, and KitchenAid cookware collections, consumers are welcomed to visit www.PotsandPans.com, or call the website's toll-free number, 1-800-450-0156.

About KitchenAid
Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com.

About Meyer
KitchenAid® cookware is offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to KitchenAid®, brands sold by Meyer include Anolon®, Circulon®, Farberware®, Rachael Ray®, Ayesha™ Curry, Hestan Nanobond, Ruffoni, BonJour, and LocknLock.

