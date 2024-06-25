VALLEJO, Calif., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with KitchenAid® -- one of the world's most renowned gourmet kitchen products brand -- Meyer Corporation, U.S. introduces KitchenAid® Ceramic Forged Aluminum Cookware in two on-trend colors, Empire Red and Onyx Black. The new collection is available now exclusively at select Walmart stores and nationwide on Walmart.com.

New KitchenAid® Ceramic Forged Aluminum Cookware 10 Piece Set in Empire Red.

Made for everyday cooking, KitchenAid Ceramic Forged Aluminum Cookware is expertly crafted with thick, forged aluminum bases and rims that deliver excellent heat conductivity and greater durability. The collection's ceramic nonstick interior -- made without PFAS, BPA, lead, or cadmium – ensures easy food release and cleanup. Designed for quick cleanup, these pots and pans are also dishwasher safe, though washing by hand is recommended for the longevity of the ceramic nonstick surface. For beautiful kitchen to table presentation, the interior ceramic finish in a creamy Milkshake hue is paired with a choice of two modern-colored ceramic exterior finishes.

KitchenAid Ceramic Forged Aluminum Cookware is designed with tempered glass lids reinforced with thick metal rims to lock in heat and flavor and allow for easy monitoring of foods as they cook. The ergonomically designed stainless steel handles provide a comfortable grip. Ideal for cooktop and oven use, the cookware is oven safe to 500°F (350°F with lids). KitchenAid Ceramic Forged Aluminum Cookware is offered in the following set and open stock items:

* All pricing is suggested retail (please contact us to verify pricing prior to publishing).

For further information on other KitchenAid cookware collections, consumers are welcomed to visit www.PotsandPans.com/KitchenAid , or call the website's toll-free number, 1-800-450-0156.

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com.

About Meyer

KitchenAid® cookware is offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to KitchenAid®, brands sold by Meyer include Anolon®, Circulon®, Farberware®, Rachael Ray®, Ayesha™ Curry, Hestan Nanobond, Ruffoni, BonJour, and LocknLock.

SOURCE Meyer Corporation U.S.