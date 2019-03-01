New KitchenAid Coffee Makers Reinvent Drip Coffee Brewed At Home

"People look to their drip coffee for a delicate blend of comfort and energy," said Nikki Lockett, U.S. Marketing Leader for KitchenAid Small Appliances. "With this in mind, we developed new drip coffee makers that brew consistent and flavorful coffee, giving you the perfect cup every time."

A unique 29-hole spiral showerhead evenly saturates coffee grounds for optimal extraction, producing an exceptionally flavorful cup of coffee. The coffee makers also feature a Variable Brew Strength Selector to choose between regular and bold strengths, 24-hour programmability, so your coffee can be ready at any time, day or night, and a Pause and Pour feature to pour a cup of coffee before the brewing is complete.

The drip coffee makers will be available in the following products:

The 12 Cup Drip Coffee Maker with Spiral Showerhead (KCM1208) — MSRP $89.99

(KCM1208) — MSRP Includes convenient warming plate that can keep your coffee at the perfect temperature for up to two hours.

12 Cup Drip Coffee Maker with Spiral Showerhead and Programmable Warming Plate (KCM1209) — MSRP $119.99

(KCM1209) — MSRP Includes Programmable Warming Plate with High and Low temperature settings to keep your coffee at the perfect temperature for up to four hours.

Both Drip Coffee Makers include the following key features:

Unique 29-Hole Spiral Showerhead : Evenly saturate coffee grounds for optimal extraction, producing an exceptionally flavorful cup of coffee.

: Evenly saturate coffee grounds for optimal extraction, producing an exceptionally flavorful cup of coffee. Dosage Guides : Take the guesswork out of the coffee brewing process with the Dosage Ladder on the gold tone filter and the Dosage Chart on the water tank, for consistently flavorful results every time.

: Take the guesswork out of the coffee brewing process with the Dosage Ladder on the gold tone filter and the Dosage Chart on the water tank, for consistently flavorful results every time. Placement Versatility : Two brew buttons are located on the side and on the front of the coffee maker so the brewer can be placed where ever you like on your countertop.

: Two brew buttons are located on the side and on the front of the coffee maker so the brewer can be placed where ever you like on your countertop. Removable Water Tank : Clear, easy-to-fill removable water tank has a large opening to minimize spills.

: Clear, easy-to-fill removable water tank has a large opening to minimize spills. Unique Spout Design : Prevents drips and messes for hassle-free pouring into cups of any size and shape.

: Prevents drips and messes for hassle-free pouring into cups of any size and shape. Variable Brew Strength Selector : Choose between regular and bold strengths to customize your cup.

: Choose between regular and bold strengths to customize your cup. 24 Hour Programmability : Coffee can be ready at any time, day or night.

: Coffee can be ready at any time, day or night. Pause and Pour Feature: Pour a cup of coffee before the brewing is complete.

The 12 Cup Drip Coffee Maker with Spiral Showerhead and 12 Cup Drip Coffee Maker with Spiral Showerhead and Programmable Warming Plate will be available summer 2019 in Matte Black, Matte Charcoal Gray and Matte White.

Discover the full lineup of new KitchenAid products coming out in 2019: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8493651-kitchenaid-2019-housewares-show-100-year-celebration/

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or join us at Facebook.com/KitchenAid and Twitter.com/KitchenAidUSA .

MSRP is manufacturer's suggested retail price. Dealer alone determines actual retail and advertised prices.

