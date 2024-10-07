NEW KITCHENAID COUNTER-DEPTH FRENCH DOOR REFRIGERATOR WITH INTERIOR DISPENSE ALLOWS FOR UNIQUE CUSTOMIZATION

Discover Maximum Storage With a Wood-Look Nesting Shelf, Full-Width Pantry Drawer and Counter-Depth Design

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KitchenAid unveils the new KitchenAid® Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator with Interior Dispense featuring a wood-look nesting shelf that adjusts to fit items of different heights and a full-width pantry drawer for convenient storage of ingredients. The counter-depth design allows the refrigerator to fit with surrounding cabinetry, offering a built-in look for more room to move in your kitchen.

"At KitchenAid, we know that no two grocery lists are the same, and that is why we designed the new KitchenAid® Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator with Interior Dispense with versatility and functionality top of mind," said Anthony Pastrick, KitchenAid Senior Brand Manager. "We didn't want people to have to sacrifice space for flexibility, and with the KitchenAid® Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator with Interior Dispense, they don't have to. Consumers will not have to worry about a lack of storage with the newest KitchenAid refrigerator as its adjustable shelving helps accommodate a variety of heights to maximize space."

Key features of the KitchenAid® Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator with Interior Dispense include:

Wood-Look Nesting Shelf: Adjusts to accommodate items of different heights. Lower the shelf to hold short items like a pint of berries, jam jars or yogurt cups. When not needed, it nests into the shelf above, making room for tall items like wine bottles or freshly squeezed juice.

Full-Width Pantry Drawer: Provides convenient storage for wide items and storage of longer foods, like bacon or butcher meat.

Counter-Depth Design: Fits with surrounding cabinetry, creating a built-in appearance while freeing up more space in the kitchen.

Interior Water Dispenser: Provides convenient access to filtered water while maintaining the refrigerator's clean lines and sleek exterior design.

Max Cool: Max Cool drops the refrigerator temperature to help quickly chill groceries.

The new KitchenAid® Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator with Interior Dispense, which officially launched on September 23rd, is currently available for purchase on KitchenAid.com:

20 cu. ft. 36-Inch Width Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator with Interior Dispense KRFC136RBS – MSRP $2899



About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA.

