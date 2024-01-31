Uniquely Crafted with Nitro Heat Technology for Enhanced Performance and Durability

VALLEJO, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with KitchenAid® -- one of the world's most renowned gourmet kitchen products brands -- Meyer Corporation, U.S. introduces KitchenAid® NITRO Carbon Steel Cookware. Combining game-changing anti-rust technology with exceptional 3-in-1 performance, this collection offers versatility and convenience that's designed to last, making it easy to tackle any recipe creation. New KitchenAid NITRO Carbon Steel Cookware debuts this month exclusively on Williams-Sonoma.com.

New KitchenAid® NITRO Carbon Steel Cookware available now exclusively at Williams-Sonoma.com.

Designed to quickly become the most versatile, go-to pan, KitchenAid NITRO Carbon Steel combines the best features of cast iron, stainless steel and nonstick cookware, including: the renowned durability and excellent searing of cast iron; the lightweight agility of stainless steel; and the easy food release and effortless cleaning of nonstick (which can be obtained over time with seasoning and frequent use).

KitchenAid NITRO Carbon Steel Cookware solves one of the biggest struggles that home cooks have with carbon steel pans – namely rusting and corrosion, which degrades carbon steel's performance and longevity. This advanced collection harnesses the power of nitro heat technology to harden and seal the pan's surface. This process ultimately locks out moisture for unmatched resistance to rust, corrosion, and wear and it makes the nitrogen-infused surface 22 percent harder than traditional carbon steel for ultimate durability.

The new collection's unique nitro heat technology distinguishes KitchenAid NITRO Carbon Steel Cookware from other carbon steel cookware, allowing home cooks to elevate weeknight meals with exceptional cooking performance that only gets better with time. Built to last, KitchenAid NITRO Carbon Steel Cookware is crafted with sturdy stainless steel handles, is metal-utensil safe, compatible with all ranges including induction, oven and broiler safe to 750ºF (you can even use it on the grill), and backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty. KitchenAid NITRO Carbon Steel Cookware is offered in the following open stock items:

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com.

About Meyer

KitchenAid® cookware is offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to KitchenAid®, brands sold by Meyer include Anolon®, Circulon®, Farberware®, Rachael Ray®, Ayesha™ Curry, Hestan Nanobond, Ruffoni, BonJour, and LocknLock.

SOURCE Meyer Corporation U.S.