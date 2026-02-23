New KYOCERA AVX Capacitors for Optical Communications

KYOCERA AVX expanded its selection of 550/560 Series ultra-broadband capacitors to better satisfy surging demand for high-speed, high-bandwidth optical communication systems in a steadily growing range of cross-market applications.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Feb. 23, 2026 KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, expanded its selection of 550/560 Series ultra-broadband capacitors to better satisfy surging cross-market demand for high-speed, high-bandwidth optical communication systems.

The new KYOCERA AVX 550/560 Series rugged ultra-broadband capacitors deliver superior performance from 7kHz to 110GHz.

The global optical communication systems market is currently valued at $38.99 billion and is projected to be worth $38.99 billion by 2034 due, in large part, to the widespread proliferation of high-speed, high-bandwidth data transmission applications — ranging from online gaming and streaming video to datacenters, cloud computing, IoT, and 5G networks, and smart city infrastructure. This growing demand for high-speed, high-bandwidth optical communication systems is fueling concurrent demand for compact, high-frequency RF/microwave components that also deliver high signal integrity, high reliability, and high precision, like KYOCERA AVX 550/560 Series ultra-broadband capacitors (UBCs).

KYOCERA AVX 550/560 Series UBCs are high-quality multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) engineered to provide reliable, repeatable ultra-broadband RF/Microwave performance from 7kHz to 110GHz and exhibit ultra-low insertion loss, flat frequency response, and excellent return loss. They have a rugged, one-piece construction available in three EIA case sizes (01005, 0201, and 0402) and equipped with tin- or gold-plated nickel barrier terminations compatible with reflow soldering and designed to prevent base metallization from leaching into the solder and forming brittle intermetallic compounds, which could cause cracking and solderability issues.

The four new 550/560 Series UBC part numbers bring the current series total to 15, add four new 0402 case capacitance values (1, 10, 22, and 47nF), and extend the maximum working voltage rating from just 16V to 100V. The 550/560 Series is now rated for frequencies extending from 7kHz to 110GHz, capacitance values spanning 1–220nF with ±10–100% capacitance tolerance, working voltages up to 100V, and operating temperatures extending from -55°C to +125°C.

These ratings, combined with the series' rugged construction and superior ultra-broadband performance make 550/560 Series UBCs ideal for DC blocking, AC coupling, bypassing, and feedback applications in a wide range of high-speed, ultra-broadband microwave and millimeter wave (mmWave) optical communication systems. Popular applications include transimpedance amplifiers, receive and transmit optical subassemblies (ROSA and TOSA), synchronous optical networks (SONETs), broadband test equipment, vertical cavity surface emitting lasers (VCSELs), fiber optics, analog and digital front end circuits, RF sampling, RF network control, 5G and satellite communications networks, and high-resolution sensing, imaging, and radar devices deployed in applications extending from industrial automation equipment to airport security systems, concealed weapons detectors, and driverless vehicles.

"KYOCERA AVX has more than 20 years of experience developing advanced RF and microwave components, and we leverage that extensive experience to help customers overcome evolving challenges in a wide range of high-speed, high-bandwidth, and high-frequency applications," said Mohammed Abu-Naim, RF Product Manager, KYOCERA AVX – North America. "Our newly expanded selection of 550/560 Series UBCs provides customers with 15 compact, high-frequency RF/microwave capacitors that are built with high-quality materials for high performance repeatability and are lab- and field-tested and -proven to deliver high signal integrity, high reliability, high precision, and ultra-low insertion loss at frequencies up to 110GHz — which many of our competitors can't match."

KYOCERA AVX 550/560 Series UBCs are also RoHS compliant and shipped on tape in reel in quantities of 500–20,000.

For more information about KYOCERA AVX 550/560 Series ultra-broadband capacitors (UBCs), S-parameter data check out the product page and datasheet, the latter of which offers direct downloads of S2P Touchstone files with S-parameter values, frequency data, and header information for analyzing and simulating two-port microwave and radio frequency circuits. For advanced, accurate, and scalable simulation models, visit Modelithics and use promo code AVXWP for a free 90-day trial. To order, please visit DigiKey or Mouser Electronics. The four new part numbers will be stocked this November.

To learn more about the KYOCERA AVX portfolio of RF/Microwave products, including RF microwave capacitors like the 550/560 Series, and other KYOCERA AVX solutions for high-speed optical communication systems — including UBR Series ultra-broadband resistors, AT Series broadband attenuators, RCN Series gain equalizers, and QB Series Q-Bridge thermal conductors — visit the links embedded here.

For more information about KYOCERA AVX, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/ , email [email protected]

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

