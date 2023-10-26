New Leica Summicron-M 28 f/2 ASPH., the New Generation of the Powerful and Versatile Wide-Angle Lens

TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Camera AG's experience and expertise in the development of optical precision tools goes back more than 150 years. Since then, handmade cameras and lenses have been created in the Leica Manufactory – with no less a claim than to rank among the best in the world. Up to the present day, this claim has been the source of the innovative spirit and the passion to rethink the existing without compromise and to keep redefining the limits of what is technically feasible. The same is true for the Leica Summicron-M 28 f/2 ASPH.: with its further development, the consequently updating M-Lens portfolio offers a state-of-the-art, versatile wide-angle lens.

Leica Summicron-M 28 f/2 ASPH. The New Generation of the Powerful and Versatile Wide-Angle Lens New: Leica Summicron-M 28 f/2 ASPH Wide-Angle Lens

The new powerful high-speed M-Lens presents itself with improved technical features which equip the Summicron-M 28 f/2 ASPH. ideally for the latest sensor technology and thus for current as well as future camera generations. At the same time, the combination of the wide-angle with the closest focusing distance extended from 70 to 40 centimeters opens up additional photographic possibilities. Focusing up to 70 centimeters still works via the range finder of all digital and analogue M-Cameras. After a slightly perceptible resistance, the extended close-up range between 70 and 40 centimeters can be precisely focused via Live-View on the screen, the Visoflex 2 viewfinder or with the Leica FOTOS app.

Due to the compactness typical of M-Lenses, the new Leica Summicron-M 28 f/2 ASPH. is also characterized by handiness. The lens hood in a modern, round design is directly integrated in the lens, which makes it especially comfortable. It can now be screwed in or unscrewed with only a flick of the wrist at any time.

Inside the lens, 9 lenses in 6 groups provide for images that are extremely rich in contrast and detail. The focus ring can be adjusted in a remarkably quiet and smooth way. So, the Leica Summicron-M 28 f/2 ASPH. shows exactly the precision which is distinctive of Leica products and not only bears the quality label "Made in Germany" but also shapes it significantly.

The Leica Summicron-M 28 f/2 ASPH. will be available globally at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store and Leica authorized dealers starting November 30, 2023. The US retail price will be $5,295.

Leica Camera – A Partner for Photography

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hesse, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organizations and Leica Retail Stores.

