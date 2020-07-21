New Lennar Resort-Style Community At Harbor Island Beach Club In Melbourne Beach, Florida Now Open For Sale

Lennar's single-family homes at Harbor Island Beach Club offer an exclusive opportunity for homebuyers to purchase a well-appointed home with the design and luxury touches that families have come to expect from the Lennar brand.

"With contemporary design details and generous living spaces, the homes at Harbor Island Beach Club provide a niche opportunity in this highly desirable market," said Brock Nicholas, Lennar Orlando Division President. "The community gives homebuyers an opportunity to purchase a beachside Florida home to enjoy themselves while having the flexibility to offset ownership costs by marketing it to area visitors."

Lennar at Harbor Island Beach Club offers three brand-new, all two-story floorplans ranging from 3,165 to 4,076 square feet, with four to eight bedrooms, four-and-a-half to seven-and-a-half baths, and a two-car garage. Each home will also have its own pool. The open-concept home designs are filled with large windows that take full advantage of Florida's sunny climate and feature resort-style amenities such as generous living spaces and large center-island kitchens perfect for entertaining, and spa-inspired master suites for maximum relaxation. All homes include storage space for beach equipment and secured storage space and lock-out suites for owners.

These Wi-Fi Certified homes incorporate the latest in technology. They also come with Lennar's industry exclusive Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Harbor Island Beach Club, this includes GE appliances, quartz countertops, upgraded cabinets and hardwood flooring in all main living areas.

Nestled between the Indian River and Atlantic Ocean, amenities within the gated Harbor Island Beach Club will include a resort-style pool and cabana, a private river dock and walkable private beach access. It is the only community on the west side of A1A to offer beach access and restrooms with showers.

The community is located on A1A, four miles south of Highway 92. It is less than 30 minutes from the Melbourne International Airport, one hour from Orlando and 1.5 hours from all of Central Florida's most popular attractions. For boat travel, it is close to both the Cape Canaveral and Cruise port terminals.

Melbourne – known as The Harbor City – sits beside the Indian River Lagoon and along Florida's Space Coast, offering a front row seat for rocket launches, ocean sports, beaches and golfing, a quick drive to Kennedy Space Center and easy access to the shopping and boutique dining of Historic Downtown Melbourne.

For more on Lennar at Harbor Island Beach Club or to schedule your visit, please call (855) 463-9508. Additional information is available online at the Lennar at Harbor Island Beach Club community website.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LenX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

