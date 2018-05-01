New Lexus "Fast as h" Campaign Clears the Air About Hybrid Performance

"Our recent consumer research revealed that the greatest barriers to hybrid sales are perceptual," said Cooper Ericksen, Lexus vice president of marketing. "People believe if they choose a hybrid, they have to compromise on performance, value or styling. The new campaign seeks to prove that hybrids are the very best versions of our vehicles."

The 30-second TV spot, "Cloudy with a Chance of Truth," can be viewed here. In it, an LC 500h hybrid performance coupe maneuvers through an empty gallery space, as it literally and figuratively clears clouds of doubt about hybrid performance. The voiceover states, "Of course a Lexus is powerful. But if you had any lingering doubts about the acceleration, horsepower and all-around performance of a Lexus hybrid, this should clear the air. When Lexus crafts hybrids, the result is fast as h. Now comparably priced to the rest of the lineup."

"We use Lexus' legendary craftsmanship to engineer high-performance hybrids, and we now offer them at a comparable price to gas models," added Ericksen. "Not just for the eco-conscious, Lexus hybrids offer performance, luxury and the added benefits of hybrid."

While alternative fuel vehicles offer future benefits such as helping the environment and cost-savings, Lexus hybrids also provide exhilarating experiences. Lexus hybrids boast compelling initial acceleration; better gas mileage and a longer range; and a smoother, quieter ride. They offer uncompromised styling and performance plus higher fuel efficiency and lower emissions.

The new TV spot will air during network and cable sports including NHL playoffs and the U.S. Open, in addition to prime time, late night and cable programming. Additional elements of the "Fast as h" campaign include digital and social, print ads in consumer and enthusiast titles such as Food & Wine and Wired, out of home including the Times Square digital billboard, point of sale and in-cinema.

More details on the hybrid lineup are available at http://www.lexus.com/hybrid/.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 240 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers six F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

www.facebook.com/lexus

www.twitter.com/lexus

www.youtube.com/LexusVehicles

https://plus.google.com/+Lexus/posts

www.instagram.com/lexususa

https://www.pinterest.com/lexususa/

Note to Editors: Lexus product information and images are available online via our news media website http://LexusNewsroom.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Nicky Hamila Erin Schneider

(469) 292-3596 (310) 469-4901

nicky.hamila@lexus.com erin.schneider@teamone-usa.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-lexus-fast-as-h-campaign-clears-the-air-about-hybrid-performance-300639866.html

SOURCE Lexus

Related Links

http://www.lexus.com

