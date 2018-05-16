New Lifesaving Hospital Evacuation Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VectorCare, a healthcare logistics company, has developed a way for hospitals to quickly evacuate patients during a crises– and is making this new technology available to California hospitals and transport providers in preparation for another dangerous fire season.

When Kaiser's Santa Rosa Medical Center used VectorCare's platform to evacuate during the 2017 California Tubbs fire, they safely evacuated all 130 patients in under two hours: over four times faster than another local hospital. To quote Phyllis Stark, Kaiser's Regional Continuum of Care Administrator,

"I can't imagine that the team could have handled this sudden volume, and track where every patient was taken, as gracefully and calmly as they did, if they were still doing things the old way."

During a crisis, hospital evacuations can often take a full day to transport patients to safety. Inefficient communication makes it difficult to contact local transport providers and secure transport quickly. VectorCare(previously Medlert) has designed a platform where healthcare providers can easily connect with a network of transport providers: in a crisis, it only takes a few minutes to broadcast an alert to an entire transportation network and begin transferring patients to safety. With this technology, hospital evacuations take a fraction of the time they used to: during a disaster, this can save lives.

Key components of the platform:

Hospital personnel can broadcast a single alert to every transport provider in the area, rather than individually calling each company.

VectorCare's platform is accessible from any web browser. If phone communication goes down, hospitals can still communicate with providers.

As California gears up for another dangerous fire season, VectorCare is donating this breakthrough evacuation technology to California hospitals and transport providers, free of charge. All other hospitals nationwide can access VectorCare's platform, marketplace, and evacuation tools through their website.

"The core of why we built VectorCare is to save lives: this fire season may be one of the worst and is driving our mission is to provide every California hospital access to innovative technology to help in the event of a major catastrophe." – David Emanuel, CEO.

About VectorCare: Founded in 2011, Vectorcare(previously Medlert) is a fully customizable, comprehensive healthcare logistics platform which helps hospitals use an online marketplace to schedule everything from patient transport to in-home health visits: a single entry point to manage the whole patient's journey. We enable healthcare providers to become changemakers in their industry through efficiency, improved patient care, and reduced healthcare costs for everyone.

Contact: Kennedy Petersen

VectorCare

(707)338-6796

195056@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-lifesaving-hospital-evacuation-technology-300648953.html

SOURCE VectorCare

Related Links

https://www.vectorcare.com

