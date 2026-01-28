New Lingokids Career Lessons Series Kicks Off with Help From NASA

New adaptive learning series launches as excitement builds for the upcoming NASA Artemis II Moon mission.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingokids , the #1 interactive app for young kids, is launching a new lesson format focused on careers, designed to introduce young kids to real-world professions through play-based learning. The first lesson in the series, "I can be an Astronaut," was developed using NASA STEM education resources and is available on the Lingokids app today.

Lingokids Career Lesson content developed using NASA STEM education resources.

As four astronauts prepare to lift off aboard the Orion spacecraft on the Space Launch System rocket for the Artemis II mission as early as February, families can help their youngest learners join the excitement of humanity's return to the Moon. While astronauts have lived continuously on the International Space Station for more than 25 years, no human has traveled to the Moon since the 1970s.

The exercises on astronauts introduce children to NASA, both male and female astronauts, and the Artemis II and Artemis III missions. Through age-appropriate explanations, kids learn what astronauts do in space, what kind of experiments could be conducted on the lunar surface, how gravity works and more

The lesson concludes with simple, encouraging steps children can take as they imagine becoming future space explorers. In a recent Lingokids survey, "astronaut" and "scientist" were two of the top 5 most popular occupations young kids said they want to be when they grow up.

The first lesson of 2026 under the new Career Lessons program, which has been done in collaboration with NASA, serves as a timely kickoff to Lingokids Career Lessons series as the countdown to Artemis II draws near. Throughout 2026, Lingokids will continue introducing career lessons, including how to be a vet, a doctor, a teacher, and a mechanic, among many others, to help children explore a wide range of future pathways.

"Children start forming ideas about what's possible for them even before they can read. That's why it's so important to introduce STEM careers early when curiosity is at its peak and imagination has no limits," says Cristóbal Viedma, Founder and CEO of Lingokids. "By giving young kids playful, age-appropriate ways to explore science, space, and technology, we're helping them see themselves in these fields from the very beginning."

Lingokids offers an engaging, research-based learning environment that sparks curiosity through interactive play and self-guided exploration. The app provides experiences that are immersive with personalized progression that adapt to each child's developmental stage. As a safe, ad-free platform, Lingokids includes more than 3,000 educational activities in a fully secure environment—giving parents peace of mind and ensuring guilt-free screen time.

To try the new Career Lessons series, download the Lingokids app on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or Amazon App Store.

About Lingokids

Trusted by over 200 million families and engaging more than 20 million kids every month worldwide, Lingokids is the leading entertainment platform for kids where learning is tailored to every child. By integrating beloved characters and globally recognized brands into a personalized, adaptive learning journey, Lingokids transforms screen time into a fundamental tool for skill development. With more than 3,000 activities, including shows, songs, and interactive games, the platform uses individual progress and preferences to curate a unique educational experience for every user. Through collaborations with leading companies and organizations such as American Airlines, Moonbug Entertainment, Animaj, BBC Earth, NASA, Oxford University Press, and World Literacy Foundation, Lingokids is defining the future of play-based education by ensuring every child follows a path designed specifically for their growth. Visit lingokids.com for more information.

