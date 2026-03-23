New long-term care rider from Aflac offers flexibility and added security

Aflac offers comprehensive long-term care solution for the workplace with inflation protection

COLUMBUS, Ga., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The cost of long-term care continues to rise, making caregiving challenging for many Americans. That is why Aflac Incorporated, the leading provider of supplemental health insurance in the U.S.,1 has added a powerful new worksite benefit to its Group Life Term to 120 product. This hybrid term life with long-term care (LTC) product is the first of its kind to offer true protection against higher costs of caring for individuals as they age and will help protect the financial stability of American consumers.

"As a worksite benefits leader, we're excited to offer this much-needed benefit," said Bob Ruff, senior vice president, Aflac Group Benefits. "As Americans continue to live longer lives, our new product answers the great need for additional Life Insurance and Long-Term Care planning. It provides employees with a smarter, more flexible way to prepare for life's uncertainties as we age. It's about meeting people' needs and making responsible planning easier for everyone."

According to the World Health Organization, 1 in 6 people in the U.S. will be over the age of 60 by the year 2030.2 A significant issue facing Americans and their loved ones is their ability to access the best possible long-term care that addresses their needs as they age. Additionally, our aging society — a phenomenon known as the Silver Tsunami,3 representing the shift of baby boomers reaching retirement age — will also need to cover rising costs associated with LTC.

With Aflac's new rider, the LTC benefit is built with unique flexibility, supporting a wide range of circumstances. Full LTC benefit eligibility is available regardless of the care setting or the caregiver, providing insureds with options. They have the freedom to choose either home-based care or facility-based care, as well as informal care from a family member or friend or a professional caregiver. This is valuable to many people who prefer to age in their own homes and receive care from someone they know personally. The customer can also take advantage of the benefits during his or her lifetime rather than being utilized following a death.

"At Aflac, we believe in giving people options when it matters most," said Tom Morey, senior vice president, Aflac Chief Actuary. "This rider combines life insurance and long-term care benefits into one solution, giving individuals the flexibility to adapt coverage to their needs while ensuring care where they feel most comfortable. It also helps employers respond to growing employee demand for benefits that deliver security and choice, strengthening their ability to attract and retain talent."

Customers can rest easy knowing the rider includes:

Optional extension of the LTC benefit period and restoration of the full-face amount of life insurance, even after it has been used to fund LTC

Optional inflation protection benefit

Annually accruing fund that grows the value of the LTC benefit over time and helps to offset LTC cost increases

Flexible benefits payment options, such as a one-time lump sum for catastrophic costs or periodic payments that better suit the needs of the customer

Portability, which means a customer can keep these benefits even after they leave employment

The Aflac Group Life Term to 120 with LTC helps insured individuals take advantage of a meaningful opportunity to feel secure in the years to come. This new long-term care rider can play an important role in offering meaningful financial protection and security at a time that can be difficult on many levels, from emotional to financial.

Products and benefits vary by state and are not currently available in all states.

Aflac Group products are underwritten by Continental American Insurance Company (CAIC), a proud member of the Aflac family of insurers. CAIC is not licensed to solicit business in New York, Guam or the Virgin Islands. For groups sitused in California, group coverage is underwritten by Continental American Life Insurance Company.

ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL), a Fortune 500 company, has helped provide financial protection and peace of mind for nearly seven decades to millions of policyholders and customers through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan. In the U.S., Aflac is the No. 1 provider of supplemental health insurance products.1 In Japan, Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of cancer and medical insurance in terms of policies in force. The company takes pride in being there for its policyholders when they need us most, as well as being included in the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for 19 consecutive years (2025) and Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 24 years (2025). In addition, the company became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2021 and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (2024) for 11 years. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/español. Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability at investors.aflac.com under "Sustainability."

1 LIMRA 2024 U.S. Supplemental Health Insurance Total Market Report

2 World Health Organization (Oct. 2025) "Ageing and Health" https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/ageing-and-health

3Copeland, Rob. New York Times (Jan. 2025) "Boomers as Boogeymen: Should You Fear the Silver Tsunami?" https://www.nytimes.com/2025/01/31/business/silver-tsunami-meaning-boomers.html

Media contact: Jon Sullivan, 706-763-4813 or [email protected]

Analyst and investor contact: David A. Young, 706-596-3264, 800-235-2667 or [email protected]

Aflac | Aflac New York | WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999

Continental American Insurance Company | Columbia, SC

SOURCE Aflac