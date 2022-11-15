New Look, Same Quality Products: MegaFood® Introduces New Label Design for Key Product Lines

The label refresh aims to enhance readability of product names, features, and benefits, making it easier to find the right vitamins and supplements for any wellness journey

MANCHESTER, N.H., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MegaFood®, a B-Corp crafting quality supplements, today announces the rollout of new labels for several key product lines. The new, modernized label design began rolling out with best-sellers like Blood Builder® Iron, Baby & Me 2™ Prenatal supplements, and MegaFood Multivitamins in November, with additional products scheduled to hit shelves.

The new design keeps familiar MegaFood visual elements — such as its green brand name, yellow background color and featured real food and/or herbal ingredients – with enhanced readability of product names and varieties, and clear call out of important product features and benefits to make it easier for consumers to select the best product to support their health needs and wellness goals.

"While our packaging has undergone a refresh, the way we craft our vitamins, minerals, and supplements with quality nutrients and real food ingredients hasn't changed," states Matt Smith, VP of Marketing at MegaFood. "We're excited that the fresh new look will help put these differentiators front and center for consumers and we look forward to continuing to roll this out to our wide variety of products in the coming months."

Highlights of MegaFood's label changes include:

Enhanced readability of product names, features, and benefits

Modernized aesthetic while retaining key brand equities

More distinction among multivitamin offerings to make it easy for consumers to identify which multi is right for their unique needs

Non-GMO & Third Party Certifications where it matters most, front & center

To learn more about the label changes, visit www.megafood.com .

About MegaFood

MegaFood exists to grow a healthier world and believes in the power of plants to make people & the planet happier & healthier. MegaFood expertly crafts supplements that pair essential vitamins & minerals with real food, and partners with farmers who share a commitment to nutrient-dense food and soil health through regenerative agriculture. Obsessed with quality, MegaFood offers 9 product certifications, like Non-GMO Project Verified and also tests for 125+ pesticides & herbicides. As a B Corporation, the company believes in doing things the right way to sow a strong foundation of health that helps people thrive. Learn more at megafood.com or follow @megafood on Instagram & @megafoodfans on Facebook.

SOURCE MegaFood