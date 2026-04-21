New Management and Ownership Announced for Red Hawk Golf Course, Signaling Positive Future for Community

TAMAROA, Ill., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new chapter is beginning for Red Hawk Golf Course, as new management team and ownership team prepare to take over operations, bringing renewed investment and long-term vision to the property and surrounding community.

The transition reflects a broader commitment to enhancing community assets while supporting thoughtful development. As part of this effort, the property is being acquired with plans that align with both recreational use and future clean energy opportunities, including a subset of solar development designed to complement the site.

ECA Solar, a leader in responsible energy development, is supporting the project through its role in the acquisition and development planning. ECA's CEO and Founder noted "we are proud to work with the new management team that has deep local roots, including Rick Luke and Jordan Campanella that have been members for decades."

Under the new structure, Perry County Golf LLC will manage course operations, partnering with ECA to support long-term success and community value.

"This is a positive step for the community and a reflection of what thoughtful partnership can achieve," said Tyson Tanner, Partner, Perry County Golf LLC. "We are excited about the opportunities ahead and the ability to support both community use and future-focused development."

The project represents a balanced approach, maintaining a valued local asset while exploring innovative ways to support energy needs and economic growth.

SOURCE ECA Solar