SkinSpirit Doubles Down on Regenerative Therapies to Meet Growing Consumer Demand

New Category Leadership Amid Expanding Innovation and Market Growth

SEATTLE, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinSpirit, the nation's premier destination for medical aesthetics, has long been recognized as a leader in Botox® and dermal fillers and is now accelerating its investment in regenerative therapies from Sculptra and microneedling to advanced energy-based treatments, including the recently launched SkinSpirit Laser Facial.

Driven by increasing consumer demand for natural-looking collagen stimulation and radiant results, SkinSpirit has seen substantial momentum across its regenerative portfolio. The company reported a 69% year-over-year increase in microneedling treatments*, outperforming category growth by 2X, alongside accelerated growth in skin rejuvenation and energy-based services.

Over the past year, the brand expanded its microneedling offerings with the introduction of the Cosmo and Glamour award-winning Clear + Even Clarifier Catalyst Serum, and more recently launched the SkinSpirit Laser Facial, a next-generation 30 minute laser treatment designed to deliver clearer, brighter skin, stimulate collagen, and reduce redness all no downtime—meeting today's consumer demand for high-impact, low-disruption treatments.

"The introduction of this new laser allows even those hesitant to try laser to safely benefit from collagen stimulation that goes above and beyond what skincare products can do. Our goal is to make regenerative treatments accessible and effective for every client" says Co-Founder of SkinSpirit and Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Dean Vistnes.

To support its growth and leadership in regenerative and energy-based aesthetics, SkinSpirit is investing in top-tier clinical talent and training. "As SkinSpirit expands its services and explores new categories, we are committed to providing the leadership and oversight necessary to support this growth" says CEO and Co-Founder, Lynn Heublein.

The company has appointed Carlos Sandoval, a nationally recognized expert and leading trainer for Sciton, as Director of Provider Training. Carlos will elevate SkinSpirit's energy-based modalities and ensure best-in-class outcomes across its provider network.

In addition, SkinSpirit's George Bater-Holder has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Provider Development, where he will lead the strategy and scaling provider expertise for these treatments, furthering training programs, clinical standards, and long-term performance.

About Skin Spirit

A pioneer in medical aesthetic skin, face, and body treatments, SkinSpirit was founded in 2003 with a mission to bring joy to your skincare journey and elevate the beauty and confidence of every client through scientifically validated methods and a breadth of services performed by expert practitioners. Today, with 60+ locations throughout California, New York, Arizona, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Oregon (to name a few), SkinSpirit is a leading provider of Botox® and dermal fillers in the U.S. and known for award-winning facials and leading-edge expertise in skin rejuvenation and body treatments. Each SkinSpirit clinic blends our signature luxurious ambiance with bespoke touches for the ultimate, pampered medical spa experience. With the expertise of our unparalleled team of medical professionals, we provide top-tier client service, delivering safe, effective, and natural looking results that will keep you coming back for more. To find more information on SkinSpirit, please visit: www.skinspirit.com, follow us on Instagram @skinspirit or on Facebook @SkinSpiritClinicSpa.

*Based on proprietary SkinSpirit data.

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SOURCE SkinSpirit