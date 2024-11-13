New Mazda Sponsored Survey Reveals 77% of Parents Face Challenges and Concerns While Driving with Children

Mazda identified the following as the most common challenges and concerns parents face when children are in the car Child safety during accidents (55%) The unpredictability of external factors on the road (43%) Keeping children entertained and minimizing distractions (32%)



IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From school drop-offs to family activities, driving with children is a regular part of life for parents. While being in the car can be a great opportunity for quality time, it also comes with added stress, according to a recent survey sponsored by Mazda of 1,776 parents and guardians. This survey, which aimed to better understand the concerns of parents while on the road and how the right vehicle can help, revealed that 77% of parents acknowledge that driving with children presents unique challenges and concerns. Moreover, nearly 6 in 10 parents (63%) report feeling increased anxiety when driving with kids in the car.

Among the 77% of parents who find driving with kids more challenging, the top concern is child safety during accidents, cited by 55% of respondents. This is why it's imperative that parents choose a vehicle with high safety standards to help protect their most precious cargo. In fact, nearly half (47%) of parents say they prefer driving vehicles with higher safety ratings after having kids, with 84% of parents saying that safety ratings from organizations like the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are important when selecting a family vehicle. Mazda's dedication to offering families top-rated, safe vehicles has earned the brand six 2024 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards,1 reinforcing its reputation for exceptional safety performance.

The second most selected concern for parents driving with their children is the unpredictability of external factors like weather, road conditions, and the behavior of other drivers, with 43% listing these among their top three worries. Fortunately, advancements in vehicle technology have introduced features that help protect families on the road, leading 40% of parents to say they now favor vehicles with modern safety and driver assistance systems since having kids.

"Mazda's i-Activsense2 is designed to provide parents with peace of mind by enhancing safety and awareness on the road. From advanced sensors that help monitor your surroundings to automatic braking systems that respond to potential hazards, our goal is to help parents focus on what matters most—their families—while feeling confident behind the wheel", says Jennifer Morrison, Leader of Vehicle Safety at Mazda North American Operations.

The third top concern, cited by 32% of parents, was a tie between "keeping children entertained" and "managing behavior and distractions" while driving. Parents already have plenty to worry about, but bored or uncomfortable children can make for a stressful drive for everyone involved. Luckily, choosing a vehicle equipped with the right comfort, convenience and connectivity features can help mitigate this by keeping kids engaged, entertained and content throughout a drive.

In Mazda's survey, "Smartphone Connectivity" (Apple CarPlay, Android Auto) was selected 58% of the time by parents as a must-have feature, followed closely by "USB Ports" at 54% and "Wi-Fi Hotspots" at 33%. Additionally, parents identified several key comfort and convenience features as essential in a vehicle, with 67% prioritizing a smooth ride, 60% valuing climate control and vents for all passengers, and 49% emphasizing the need for ample cup holders and storage compartments.

Mazda continues to lead the way in providing vehicles that cater to the varying needs of families, with a commitment to safety, comfort, convenience, and style. Whether it's a smaller family seeking the refined craftsmanship and versatility of the Mazda CX-5, CX-50, or CX-70, or the need for spacious, three-row seating found in the CX-90, Mazda ensures every journey is as enjoyable as it is secure. With premium features designed to enhance the driving experience, Mazda remains dedicated to delivering vehicles that allow parents to travel confidently while enjoying quality family time along the way.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted by Optimal on behalf of Mazda as of July 2024, with a panel of 1,776 U.S.-based parents who own and drive at least one vehicle.

Confidence Level: 95%, Margin of Error: 2%















1 Includes the 2024-2025 model year Mazda3 Sedan and Hatchback, CX-30, CX-90, CX-90 PHEV, and 2024 model year CX-50 built after August 2023. 2 i-Activsense® is not a substitute for safe driving. Features have limitations. See Owner's Manual.

