New MBTI® Personality Type-based Guide Celebrates World Earth Day

The Myers-Briggs Company Shares Infographic, Helping People Spring into Sustainable Action

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its start in 1970, Earth Day has inspired several important pieces of legislation including the Clean Air, the Water Quality Improvement, and the Endangered Species acts. Unfortunately, humans today use significantly more natural resources than 30 years ago, and a rising number of plant/animal species face extinction.

Yet with everything on people's to-do list, sometimes environmental sustainability takes a back seat. Fortunately, a little self-awareness around MBTI® personality type can help. How?

Download the full Earth Day infographic with planet-protecting tips to help each of the 16 Myers-Briggs personality type spring into action at www.themyersbriggs.com/Bcorp

Knowing your MBTI personality type can help you understand your strengths and how you're motivated – even when it comes to your own sustainability efforts.

To celebrate World Earth Day this year, The Myers-Briggs Company (a Certified B Corp®) created an Earth Day infographic to help people understand the most impactful ways they can lower their carbon footprint, and how they can leverage Myers-Briggs personality type strengths to protect our planet's future.

"Part of our mission as a B Corp is using business as a force for environmental good," says The Myers-Briggs Company's CEO Jeff Hayes. "Whether that's working towards our business goal of NetZero by 2030, or employees volunteering for environmentally focused projects, Earth Day reminds us to ask ourselves, 'how can we lower our carbon footprint even more?' Using MBTI type is a great way to figure out which sustainability efforts might resonate with individual's unique strengths."

The new infographic shares how your MBTI personality type might inform which planet-protecting activities you'll enjoy. Visitors can also download one of 16 Earth Day-themed virtual backgrounds (one for each MBTI type) as a sustainability reminder on Earth Day, and every day.

