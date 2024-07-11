New Meijer Grocery Store Opens in Noblesville Today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer opened a new 90,000-square-foot Meijer Grocery store in Noblesville, Ind. today, bringing fresh, convenient grocery shopping to the Promenade of Noblesville (5956 Promenade Shops Blvd.).

Located at the intersection of Little Chicago and State Road 32, the store's condensed footprint offers a food-focused shopping experience, as well as all the essential categories a customer might need for a quick trip or weekly restock, including produce, dry grocery, fresh meat cut daily, bakery equipped with in-store cake decorators, full-service deli, pharmacy, health and beauty, baby, pets, consumables, cards, party and floral.

"As we celebrate our 90th year as a family-owned retailer, we're excited to bring our shopping experience to customers in Hamilton County for added convenience near home," Executive Chairman Hank Meijer said. "Our longevity as a company wouldn't be possible without team members like the ones here in Noblesville, who have worked so hard to prepare this store for opening."

The new store features convenient digital shopping solutions, including Shop & Scan, which allows shoppers to scan barcodes via a mobile app and bag their items as they shop to make checkout convenient. The store also offers deep discounts on surplus food via the Flashfood app, an expanded area for Meijer Home Delivery and Pickup services, and mPerks rewards to help customers earn on every dollar spent.

The new Noblesville Grocery store is the third Meijer Grocery format store and the 43rd Meijer store in Indiana. The retailer has invested heavily to serve Indiana since opening its first store in the Hoosier state in 1994, and now employs more than 10,000 team members statewide, in stores and in its manufacturing facility in Middlebury.

Noblesville Grocery Store Director Travis Bernath and his team welcomed customers this morning with a round of applause, later followed by a ribbon-cutting event, featuring remarks from Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes and Hank Meijer. Bernath demonstrated the store's support of the community by presenting a $10,000 donation to Noblesville Youth Baseball to install a new water station at the organization's facilities and provide fresh fruit to athletes on game days. Last week, the store team donated $15,000 to Fueled for School, an organization working to eliminate hunger and provide access to nutritious food for students in Hamilton County.

"Investing in the communities we serve is a top priority, and we begin that process long before the doors of a new store open," Keyes said. "We look forward to seeing this store further our purpose of enriching lives in the communities we serve, not just by offering convenient shopping solutions and positive economic impact, but also as a strong and active community partner."

Meijer donates at least 6 percent of its net profit to charitable organizations annually, and each of its stores works with local food banks and pantries to help fight hunger. Since 2008, the retailer's Simply Give program has generated more than $90 million for its food pantry partners throughout the Midwest. The Noblesville Grocery store is partnering with Hamilton County Harvest Food Bank for the fall campaign, which runs through September 28.

Continuing the retailer's ongoing efforts to ensure accessibility for all customers, the store features new larger, height-adjustable changing tables in the family restrooms for the added convenience and dignity of customers with disabilities and their caregivers. As in all Meijer stores, the Noblesville Grocery store also offers free access to Aira, an app-based service that provides live navigation assistance to blind and low-vision customers using the camera of their smartphones.

A Meijer Express gas station adjacent to the store opened on June 14, featuring a unique addition not found in other Meijer Express stations, serving hot, ready-to-eat prepared food all day long. Breakfast selections include breakfast sandwiches, burritos and pizza, and lunch and dinner options feature a menu of quesadillas, burritos and burrito bowls, along with a variety of sandwich offerings, Meijer Crafted meals and multiple ready-to-eat or made-to-order pizza options. The gas station also offers a wide variety of convenient drinks and snacks including fresh, hot coffee, cold drinks, healthy snacks, candy and chips.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com.

