New Meijer Grocery Store Opens in Rochester Hills Today

New food-focused store brings value and a convenient shopping experience to customers in Rochester Hills

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer opened a new 47,000-square-foot Meijer Grocery store in Rochester Hills, Mich., today, bringing value and fresh, convenient grocery shopping to the community. The new Rochester Hills grocery store is the retailer's fourth Meijer Grocery format store in the Midwest and its third in Michigan.

Meijer opened a new 47,000-square-foot Meijer Grocery store in Rochester Hills, Mich., today, bringing value and fresh, convenient grocery shopping to the community.

Located at 1495 N. Rochester Rd., Rochester Hills, the store features a condensed footprint for a food-focused shopping experience. The new store offers customers the essential categories needed for a quick trip or weekly restock, including produce, dry grocery, fresh meat cut daily, bakery with in-store cake decorators, full-service deli, pharmacy, health and beauty, baby, pets, consumables, cards, party, and floral.

"We're excited to bring our streamlined shopping experience to more customers in Rochester Hills for added convenience closer to home," Executive Chairman Hank Meijer said. "In addition to convenience, we know value is more important now than ever before, and our team will continue working diligently to ensure customers will find quality items at the best prices."

The new store features convenient digital shopping solutions, including Shop & Scan, which lets shoppers scan barcodes via a mobile app and bag their items as they shop to make checkout even more convenient. The store also offers deep discounts on surplus food via the Flashfood app , an expanded area for Meijer Home Delivery and Pickup services, and mPerks rewards to help customers earn on every dollar spent.

The Rochester Hills Meijer Grocery store will offer Meijer customers' favorite brands, including Frederik's by Meijer and True Goodness. These exclusive labels offer store brand value combined with high-quality product offerings unique to the retailer. Frederik's by Meijer, the retailer's premium brand, delivers authentic and innovative flavors in the spirit of its namesake, Fred Meijer, across dozens of product lines. True Goodness offers consciously crafted products free from more than 100 ingredients, making everyday choices healthier and more accessible.

Rochester Hills Grocery Store Director Cynthia Griggs and her team welcomed customers when doors opened this morning with a round of applause, later followed by a ribbon-cutting event. The team demonstrated the store's support of the community by presenting $15,000 donations to Leader Dogs for the Blind and Rainbow Connection, an organization granting wishes and providing support to kids with life-threatening illnesses.

"Investing in the communities we serve is a top priority, and we begin that process long before the doors of a new store even open," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "We look forward to seeing this store further our purpose of enriching lives in the communities we serve, not just by offering a convenient shopping solution, but also by being a strong and active community partner."

Meijer donates at least 6 percent of its net profit to charitable organizations annually, and each of its stores works with local food banks and pantries to help fight hunger. Since 2008, the retailer's Simply Give hunger relief program has generated more than $100 million for its food pantry partners throughout the Midwest. The Rochester Hills store's first pantry partner is Rochester Area Neighborhood House Food Pantry, which will receive donations from Meijer's spring campaign that runs through June 27.

Continuing the retailer's ongoing efforts to ensure accessibility for all customers, the store features new larger, height-adjustable changing tables in the family restrooms for the added convenience and dignity of customers with disabilities and their caregivers. As in all Meijer stores, the Rochester Hills Grocery also offers free access to Aira, an app-based service that provides live navigation assistance to blind and low-vision customers using the camera of their smartphones.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com.

SOURCE Meijer