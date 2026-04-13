New Memoir Explores Healing, Resilience and Life Beyond Chronic Illness

"Crohnie kNOw More" chronicles one woman's journey with Crohn's disease, examining healing beyond conventional treatment and the role of self-trust in well-being

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Molly Heskett shares her personal journey of living with chronic illness and reclaiming her health in her new book, "Crohnie kNOw More: Listening to My Body, Loving Myself Whole." The memoir offers an account of her nearly two decades navigating Crohn's disease and the limitations of conventional treatments, while presenting a perspective centered on self-trust, resilience and the body's ability to restore balance. Through her experience, the book highlights a path toward understanding health beyond traditional medical approaches.

“Crohnie kNOw More: Listening to My Body, Loving Myself Whole” By Molly Heskett

In "Crohnie kNOw More," Heskett details the physical, emotional and mental challenges of living with chronic illness, alongside the shifts in mindset and daily practices that contributed to her healing journey. The book explores the connection between mind, body and lifestyle, while encouraging readers to listen more closely to their own experiences and develop a deeper relationship with their well-being.

"I hope to encourage readers to cultivate self-trust and listen to the wisdom of their own bodies," Heskett said. "I want to highlight how faith and God's guidance can support personal healing and transformation."

Heskett wrote the book after years of managing ongoing symptoms, hospitalizations and treatments that did not provide lasting relief. A former educator and single mother, she began exploring alternative approaches to health that focused on the whole person rather than symptoms alone. Her experience led her to a perspective that healing is deeply personal and rooted in self-awareness.

"Learning to live with Crohn's taught me to live life on life's terms," Heskett said. "In doing so, I also learned to live outside the box of conventional thinking. One of the most powerful lessons I've learned is this: 'Doctors can make a diagnosis, only I can define my prognosis'."

"Crohnie kNOw More: Listening to My Body, Loving Myself Whole"

By Molly Heskett

ISBN: 9798765267523 (softcover); 9798765267516 (electronic)

Available on BalboaPress, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Molly Heskett is a memoirist who writes from lived experience about compassionate, body-centered healing. Living with Crohn's disease led her to begin listening to her body in new ways, discovering that healing is not only physical but deeply personal, shaped by surrender and presence, and learning to live life on life's terms, grounded in faith. Through her writing, Heskett encourages others navigating chronic illness to lean into life, listen inward and trust a wisdom greater than themselves. Her work is grounded in the belief that healing is nonlinear, deeply human and guided by the wisdom of the body. To learn more, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/869217-crohnie-know-more.

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SOURCE Balboa Press