New Memoir Explores How Faith and Family Bonds can Shape Life's Defining Moments

"Generation Jumping" reflects on multigenerational relationships, loss and the lessons learned from being present and engaging with loved ones

GOFFSTOWN, N.H., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Steve Beal Sr. has released "Generation Jumping: Losing Those Who Are Not Lost," a reflective memoir that examines how ordinary experiences, moments of loss and multigenerational relationships can shape a person's understanding of faith. The book blends personal narratives, journal entries and family history to illustrate how spiritual insight often emerges during life's most challenging transitions.

"About a dozen years ago, I began referring to my time with the generation before me as 'generation jumping,'" Beal said. "To me, it means showing eagerness to be of use, stepping across gaps in age or experience, and offering support, respect and trust to my elders. It's about being present in ways that meet a need and strengthen the bond among people who share the same family line."

The memoir follows Beal's upbringing within two devout Christian families, the Beals and the Petersons, detailing his encounters with aging loved ones, their final days, and the lessons learned by engaging intentionally with the generations that came before him.

Beal leverages his own experiences to show readers that time is finite that the regret of a missed opportunity or an unspoken word can be a heavy burden. He encourages readers to actively and intentionally build relationships across all generations of their family, enjoying their stories, wisdom, and love before they are gone.

While rooted in personal experience, "Generation Jumping" presents broader themes relevant to readers navigating loss, seeking hope or purpose in everyday routines. The memoir emphasizes how simple acts of presence, compassion and faith can foster resilience and connection across generations.

"Your past mistakes, wanderings and seasons of being 'lost' do not disqualify you from your future or from your family's love," Beal said. "Not one of us is unredeemable. God's inexhaustible grace makes reconciliation possible, with both God and with the people we've hurt or neglected. We live in an age of digital distraction and fractured families, where the art of conversation is fading and generations are more disconnected than ever. This book is a call to action to reverse that trend. I urge people to put down their phones, look up and engage with the living history right in front of them, because those real stories are almost always far more extraordinary than the digital version."

ISBN: 9798385061259 (softcover); 9798385061266 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Steve Beal Sr. was born into a lineage of preachers and nourished by the Zondervan Bibles that lined his grandfather's Christian bookstore. He is a father, son, and husband who is passionate about encouraging others to humble themselves before God to fulfill the tremendous plans He has for each of us. To learn more, please visit www.stevebealsr.com.

