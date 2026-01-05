New Poetry Collection Explores Faith, Renewal and the Search for Purpose Through God

"Glory To Him" invites readers into a vibrant, faith-centered exploration of healing and hope

SURPRISE, Ariz., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Lyn Pottroff has recently released her debut book "Glory To Him: A Collection of Poems," a new collection of devotional poetry centered on themes of spiritual transformation, emotional renewal and the daily walk of faith. The book blends storytelling, biblical reflection and rhythmic, contemporary verse to explore how individuals can experience restoration and purpose through God.

Pottroff began writing the book after experiencing what she describes as a clear prompting from God during a women's retreat. Her work reflects years of involvement in church communities and Bible study groups, where she developed a distinctive writing voice that blends humor, honesty and biblical insight. The book is organized into seven themed sections, each illustrating a particular movement of the soul, from darkness to dawn, from pruning to blooming, from fear to courageous obedience.

Bright and colorful illustrations bring life to her poems, often reflecting the tone or message of the chapter. More than just words on a page, Pottroff hopes that the combination of poetry and artwork will captivate readers and allow them to live fully in the moment of each poem.

"My poetry is a gift from God," Pottroff said. "The Lord pours into me the resolutions and answers that I seek. Each poem expresses a journey and the blessings God has given or shown to me. I hope that through my poetry, readers can see the hand that God has in our lives and how we are prepared for our future by the hardships we have faced in our past. We must acknowledge those hardships and seek to glorify God, by which we can overcome anything."

Pottroff plans to share more of her poetry in the future.

About the author

Lyn Pottroff was born Lynda Sue Kuns in San Antonio, Texas, during her father's Air Force service. She later grew up in California, where she attended school, served in church ministries, and learned about God. After retiring from a banking career in 2020, she and her husband, Terry Pottroff, moved to Surprise, Ariz. At a women's retreat, Pottroff sensed God calling her to write. She now shares poetry in a distinctive mix of rhythms, some pieces read like raps, others like stories or inspirational reflections. Her Bible study group nicknamed her "Coral Bling," a playful nod to her rap-style poems. Pottroff considers it a privilege to share her writing and gives all glory to God. To learn more, please visit https://www.coralinthesand.com.

