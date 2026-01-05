New Poetry Collection Explores Faith, Renewal and the Search for Purpose Through God

News provided by

WestBow Press

Jan 05, 2026, 05:09 ET

"Glory To Him" invites readers into a vibrant, faith-centered exploration of healing and hope

SURPRISE, Ariz., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Lyn Pottroff has recently released her debut book "Glory To Him: A Collection of Poems," a new collection of devotional poetry centered on themes of spiritual transformation, emotional renewal and the daily walk of faith. The book blends storytelling, biblical reflection and rhythmic, contemporary verse to explore how individuals can experience restoration and purpose through God.

Continue Reading
“Glory To Him: A Collection of Poems” By Lyn Pottroff
“Glory To Him: A Collection of Poems” By Lyn Pottroff

Pottroff began writing the book after experiencing what she describes as a clear prompting from God during a women's retreat. Her work reflects years of involvement in church communities and Bible study groups, where she developed a distinctive writing voice that blends humor, honesty and biblical insight. The book is organized into seven themed sections, each illustrating a particular movement of the soul, from darkness to dawn, from pruning to blooming, from fear to courageous obedience.

Bright and colorful illustrations bring life to her poems, often reflecting the tone or message of the chapter. More than just words on a page, Pottroff hopes that the combination of poetry and artwork will captivate readers and allow them to live fully in the moment of each poem.

"My poetry is a gift from God," Pottroff said. "The Lord pours into me the resolutions and answers that I seek. Each poem expresses a journey and the blessings God has given or shown to me. I hope that through my poetry, readers can see the hand that God has in our lives and how we are prepared for our future by the hardships we have faced in our past. We must acknowledge those hardships and seek to glorify God, by which we can overcome anything."

Pottroff plans to share more of her poetry in the future.

"Glory To Him: A Collection of Poems"
By Lyn Pottroff 
ISBN: 9798385057030 (softcover); 9798385057047 (hardcover); 9798385057023 (electronic)
Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author
Lyn Pottroff was born Lynda Sue Kuns in San Antonio, Texas, during her father's Air Force service. She later grew up in California, where she attended school, served in church ministries, and learned about God. After retiring from a banking career in 2020, she and her husband, Terry Pottroff, moved to Surprise, Ariz. At a women's retreat, Pottroff sensed God calling her to write. She now shares poetry in a distinctive mix of rhythms, some pieces read like raps, others like stories or inspirational reflections. Her Bible study group nicknamed her "Coral Bling," a playful nod to her rap-style poems. Pottroff considers it a privilege to share her writing and gives all glory to God. To learn more, please visit https://www.coralinthesand.com.

General Inquiries:
LAVIDGE – Phoenix
Ashley Fletcher
[email protected]

SOURCE WestBow Press

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

New Creative Biblical Study Tool Invites Readers to Decode Scripture One Clue at a Time

New Creative Biblical Study Tool Invites Readers to Decode Scripture One Clue at a Time

Offering an interactive approach to studying the Bible through puzzle-based learning, Jeffrey G. Hamman has released "Seek and You Shall Find:...
Book Focuses on Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking from a Canadian Viewpoint

Book Focuses on Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking from a Canadian Viewpoint

A Statistics Canada report from 2023 found Ontario accounted for 67% of police-reported human trafficking incidents between 2012 and 2022, despite...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Books

Books

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Retail

Retail

Religion

Religion

News Releases in Similar Topics