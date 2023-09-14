New Mental Health Clinic Opens in Greenfield

New Southeast Wisconsin location is Nystrom & Associates 59th in the Midwest

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nystrom & Associates today announced the grand opening of their newest clinic in Greenfield. The clinic will offer individual outpatient therapy, couples and family therapy, and psychiatric services. The clinic will offer in-person and telehealth services for patients across Wisconsin. Representatives from the Chamber of Commerce and Greenfield Mayor Michael Neitzke joined the celebration.

"Our team of therapists and psychiatric providers are committed to delivering the highest quality care for Greenfield and the surrounding areas," said Amber Wentzel, Vice President of Operations for Wisconsin of Nystrom & Associates. "We're committed to increasing access to care and helping individuals across the state be the best versions of themselves."

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 859,000 people in Wisconsin have a mental health condition, with 36.4% of adults reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression in February 2021. Many Wisconsinites do not receive the care they need due to a lack of community resources.

"As more people seek mental healthcare, we are seeing an immediate need for more care providers," said Mayor Michael Neitzke. "We're thrilled that Nystrom has chosen to open a clinic in Greenfield to increase access to care within our community."

In addition to Greenfield, the organization has locations across the state in La Crosse, Madison, Hudson, Eau Claire, and Appleton. The organization plans to add additional Wisconsin locations in the coming months with new clinics opening in Oshkosh and Green Bay in November 2023.

For more information on services available and to schedule an appointment, please visit nystromcounseling.com.

About Nystrom & Associates

Nystrom & Associates is a group of professional care providers from the fields of psychiatry, psychology, clinical social work, marriage and family therapy, substance use disorder, and nursing. With 1,800 employees in 59 locations in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota, and Missouri, Nystrom provides care to individuals and families struggling with personal, emotional, marital, or psychological problems. Nystrom also offers tele-behavioral health and addiction services: www.nystromcounseling.com.

SOURCE Nystrom & Associates