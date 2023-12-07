Nystrom & Associates Continues to Expand Access to Mental Healthcare with New Clinics in Green Bay and Oshkosh

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nystrom & Associates today announced the grand opening of their newest Wisconsin clinics in Green Bay and Oshkosh. The clinics will offer individual outpatient therapy, couples and family therapy, and psychiatric services. Nystrom will also offer telehealth services for patients around the state. Representatives from the Oshkosh and Green Bay Chambers of Commerce will be in in attendance, alongside Ashwaubenon Village President Mary Kardoskee and Regional Representative for U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, Jennifer Garner.

"We have amazing teams at these clinics who demonstrate clinical excellence and compassion for their clients," said Anh Kremer, Chief Strategy & Development Officer at Nystrom & Associates. "Access to mental healthcare is crucial for Wisconsinites, now more than ever, and we're thrilled to help expand the resources available in the Fox Valley."

As of February 2021, 36.4 percent of adults in Wisconsin reported symptoms of anxiety or depression. The National Alliance of Mental Health also reported that 859,000 Wisconsin residents have a mental health condition. Despite this fact, many people living in Wisconsin do not have access to the mental health resources they need.

Nystrom & Associates has provided therapy and psychiatric services in the Midwest for over thirty years. In addition to Green Bay and Oshkosh, the organization has locations across the state in Appleton, Eau Claire, Greenfield, Hudson, La Crosse, and Madison.

For more information on services available and to schedule an appointment, please visit nystromcounseling.com.

About Nystrom & Associates 

Nystrom & Associates is a group of professional care providers from the fields of psychiatry, psychology, clinical social work, marriage and family therapy, substance use disorder, and nursing. With 1,800 employees in 60+ locations in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota, and Missouri, Nystrom provides care to individuals and families struggling with personal, emotional, marital, or psychological problems. Nystrom also offers tele-behavioral health and addiction services: www.nystromcounseling.com. 

