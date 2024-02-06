Nystrom & Associates Provided Behavioral Health Services to 100,000 People through 1 Million Visits in 2023

Demand for Telehealth Remains High

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nystrom & Associates helped more people in 2023 than any year in its 30+ year history. Over 100,000 people in five states received therapy, psychiatry or substance use treatment services through more than 1 million in-person or telehealth visits.

"There is such a tremendous need for mental health and substance use services," said Mark Peterson, CEO, Nystrom & Associates.

"This means that over 100,000 people made the brave decision to ask for help and make their mental health a priority in 2023," he said. "It's a privilege and honor to share this journey."

According to Kaiser Family Foundation, 30% of adults in the U.S. reported symptoms of anxiety or depression in February 2023. Furthermore, data from the nonprofit, Mental Health America, shows that over half of adults with a mental illness received no treatment.

In addition, more than 15% of U.S. adults reported having a substance use disorder in the past year, and of those, almost 94% did not receive any form of treatment.

"There are too many barriers to getting needed care," Peterson noted. "Stigma still gets in the way, as does access to affordable, high-quality care."

Nystrom has invested in providing services in more communities. In 2023 alone, the company added 5 locations in Wisconsin, 2 in Minnesota, 2 in Missouri and it's first location in North Dakota – bringing its total number to 61. That includes a residential treatment center for substance use just outside the Twin Cities in Minnesota.

In addition to increasing access to needed services, the company provides a wide array of behavioral health services, which means that consumers who need more than one service can often get in more quickly.

Telehealth remains an important option for many. About 50% percent of Nystrom patients seeing a therapist or psychiatrist do so via video or phone. For some, the convenience and efficiency of telehealth is the right solution. For others, in-person care works better.

Telehealth can be especially important when access to in-person care isn't an option.

"We want to meet both consumers and providers where they are when it comes to offering choices around how to receive and provide care," said Peterson.

Nystrom & Associates has immediate openings in psychiatry, therapy and substance use treatment – even for services such as child and adolescent psychiatry.

For more information on the services Nystrom & Associates provides and to schedule an appointment please call 1-844-NYSTROM.

About Nystrom & Associates

Nystrom & Associates is a group of professional care providers from the fields of psychiatry, psychology, clinical social work, marriage and family therapy, substance use disorder, and nursing. With about 2,000 employees in 60+ locations in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Missouri, and North Dakota, Nystrom provides care to individuals and families struggling with personal, emotional, marital, or psychological problems. Nystrom also offers tele-behavioral health and addiction services: www.nystromcounseling.com.

