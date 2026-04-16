ZeroEyes Public Safety Alerts with Samdesk Integration for Real-Time Risk Detection and Awareness Now Available

Industry-Leading AI-powered Visual Threat Intelligence Platform to Detect Risks 30 to 90 minutes Earlier than Traditional Methods, Enabling Proactive Security and Confident Decision-Making

PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, creators of the leading AI-powered visual threat intelligence platform, today announced the availability of its Public Safety Alerts solution, powered by Samdesk, to deliver real-time risk detection and situational awareness at unprecedented speed and accuracy. The integrated solution enables organizations to move from reactive responses to proactive security strategies by providing verified, contextual intelligence as events unfold.

ZeroEyes' Public Safety Alerts combine advanced artificial intelligence with human analyst verification to deliver proactive risk detection. Powered by Samdesk's intelligence engine, the solution aggregates real-time data from billions of open-source and licensed feeds to instantly detect emerging incidents and clusters of activity. It then delivers actionable alerts with severity levels, precise location data, visual evidence where available, and proximity to organizational assets, to be verified by a human analyst before being distributed to security and operations teams through email and designated channels within minutes, enabling a faster response, minimized disruption, and strengthened operational resilience.

Designed for regulated and security-sensitive environments, the platform adheres to a compliance-first data sourcing model. All data is accessed through licensed APIs or contractual agreements, and customer data and queries are never shared with global AI models. The solution aligns with leading standards, including SOC 2, GDPR, and Cyber Essentials, ensuring both security and privacy. Its AI-driven detection is also reinforced by multi-source corroboration, confidence scoring, and 24/7 human analyst verification, ensuring alerts are both fast and reliable while significantly reducing false positives.

ZeroEyes' Public Safety Alerts supports a wide range of security and operational functions, including Global Security Operations Centers (GSOC), Executive Protection (EP), Travel Risk Management (TRM), campus safety, and public safety teams. By consolidating fragmented intelligence sources into a single, trusted feed, organizations can reduce analyst workload, eliminate tool sprawl, and optimize budgets while improving overall situational awareness.

"By integrating Samdesk into our Public Safety Alerts platform, we can deliver faster, verified intelligence to help organizations understand emerging risks and act with confidence," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and cofounder of ZeroEyes. "Combining AI speed with human verification ensures teams know what's happening, where it matters, and how to respond effectively."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers an integrated suite of AI-powered analytics and security tools, including capabilities such as weapons detection, real-time threat geolocation and more, designed to enhance preparedness, accelerate threat identification, and enable effective response. It provides real-time, actionable intelligence on the illegal brandishing of weapons, such as guns and knives, in or near occupied spaces, alerting local staff and law enforcement with images and precise location data in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

Founded in 2018 by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, the company pioneered human-verified, AI-based gun detection to help organizations mitigate and respond to gun-related incidents. Its patented technology has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism solution and was the first AI-based gun detection platform to achieve full SAFETY Act Designation. Building on its proven success in firearm detection, having verified over thousands of accurate firearm detections, ZeroEyes expanded its platform to address the full spectrum of modern security challenges, from defending to detecting and responding to threats.

ZeroEyes' platform is deployed in thousands of locations across SLED, federal and defense, and commercial enterprise customers in the US, Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America (LATAM), and India. The company also provides security assessments, system integration support, and active shooter preparedness training. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company continues to advance its platform using a proprietary dataset of millions of images and videos, delivering high accuracy and reliability as security needs evolve. Learn more at ZeroEyes.com.

SOURCE ZeroEyes