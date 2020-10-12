New Mexico Nominee Named 2020 National Outstanding CSR of the Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Judi Vaughn, CIC, CISR, Account Manager for Kysar Leavitt Insurance Agency, in Farmington, New Mexico, has been awarded the most prestigious honor available to insurance customer service representatives: National Outstanding CSR of the Year.

The Society of Certified Insurance Service Representatives (CISR) and the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors (CIC) selected Ms. Vaughn as the national winner from a field of 30 state winners. After five national finalists were chosen, a panel of judges evaluated their individual contributions to the insurance community and essays written on the topic: "Given changes in technology, the consolidation of agencies and societal influences, discuss four ways your clients' expectations have changed in the last 5 years and the two most important changes you expect to see in customer service in the next 5 years?"

In her essay, Ms. Vaughn mentions that times have changed in the insurance world. She states: "Gone are the days of door to door salesmen and flipping through the yellow pages for cold calls. Now, we send emails, post on social media, and air commercials all in hopes to catch a new client. Not only has this change affected business' strategies, but consumer's expectations have been altered as well. Our world is ever-changing, so as customer service representatives we must be flexible and knowledgeable enough to provide our clients with the best services."

Ms. Vaughn receives a cash award of $2,000, a distinctive gold and diamond lapel pin, and her name on a sculpture at The National Alliance headquarters. A National Alliance scholarship will be awarded to her employer, Kysar Leavitt Insurance Agency.

Additionally, four national finalists were chosen from a competitive field of applicants:

Marcella R. Beasley , MA, CIC, CISR, CRIS, CCIP, MLIS, CIIP, CLP - Alliant Insurance Services, Inc., Fresno, California

, MA, CIC, CISR, CRIS, CCIP, MLIS, CIIP, CLP - Alliant Insurance Services, Inc., Chelsey McCord , CIC - Hub International Mountain States Ltd,

, CIC - Hub International Mountain States Ltd, Great Falls, Montana

Megan M. Owenby , CISR Elite, - Brown & Brown Insurance of Georgia , Alpharetta, Georgia

, CISR Elite, - Brown & Brown Insurance of , Leslie J. Quick , CISR, AMCL - Champion Commercial Insurance Agency, LLC, Dallas, Texas

Each finalist receives a gold and garnet lapel pin, $500 cash award, and publicity in a national trade journal.

For additional information, contact The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research: P. O. Box 27027, Austin, Texas 78755-2027; 800-633-2165; [email protected]

