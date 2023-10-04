New MIPI® C-PHY and D-PHY Analyzer and Generator Accelerates High-Performance Display and Imaging Sensor Testing

Teledyne LeCroy Envision X14 single-box test solution covers all CSI-2® and DSI-2SM protocols

ELGIN, Ill., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, the worldwide leader in protocol test solutions, today announced the availability of Envision X14 Analyzer and Generator for MIPI C-PHY/D-PHY and CSI/DSI, a comprehensive test solution designed to aid developers incorporating MIPI Camera Serial Interface 2 (CSI-2) and Display Serial Interface 2 (DSI-2) designs at either C-PHY rates up to 6.0Gb/s or D-PHY at rates up to 9.0Gb/s.

MIPI C-PHY and D-PHY busses provide high-throughput performance for connecting displays or cameras and image sensors to application processors used in devices such as smartphones, tablets, AR/VR headsets and connected cars where low-power consumption and small form-factor are essential. The Envision X14 Protocol Analyzer and Generator offers a flexible test solution that accelerates the development and troubleshooting of complex MIPI imaging and detection systems. The Envision X14 system is combined with powerful and intuitive software that acts as a device emulator or as a passive monitor. The signal generator emulates signals transmitted to an application processor for CSISM or a display module for DSI®, and the passive monitor captures the full MIPI traffic through soldered down probes.

"As an active Contributor member of the Alliance for more than a decade, Teledyne LeCroy has been a longtime partner in supporting our members in their implementation and testing of MIPI specifications," said Sanjiv Desai, chair of MIPI Alliance. "The Envision X14 test solution is a welcome addition to the MIPI CSI and DSI ecosystems and will help further accelerate the adoption of MIPI specifications across the broad market spaces our members serve."

The Envision X14 and the solder down probes are available for immediate order, with convenient ala carte licensing to allow customers to purchase the set of features they need for their D-PHY/C-PHY and CSI/DSI projects. For more information on the Envision X14 Analyzer/Generator please contact Teledyne LeCroy at +1 (800) 909-7211 or visit our website.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight." Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

©2023 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice. MIPI, CSI-2 and DSI are registered trademarks owned by MIPI Alliance. C-PHY, D-PHY and DSI-2 are service marks of MIPI Alliance.

Technical contact: Neal Kendall – Product Manager 408-727-6600 Customer contact: Teledyne LeCroy PSG Customer Care Center 800-909-7211 Website: https://teledynelecroy.com



