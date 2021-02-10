New M&M'S® Store Brings Colorful Moments, More Smiles to Walt Disney World Resort Visitors at Disney Springs®

Fans can "visit" the store today with a virtual tour, available on MMS.com . Once inside, guests are invited to "walk" through the store, where they can click to purchase their favorite M&M'S products.

"The biggest brands create the best moments in some of the world's best places," said Patrick McIntyre, Director of Global Retail at Mars Retail Group, the operating force behind M&M'S stores around the world. "M&M'S brings more smiles across generations and connects people around the world. Choosing culturally vibrant locations for our new stores is key to Mars Wrigley's retail expansion strategy to delight our valued consumers, and Disney Springs is the perfect backdrop for the most popular confectionery in the world."

The new M&M'S store is a state-of-the-art offering from Mars Wrigley. Spanning 10,000 sq. ft. of colorful fun, the store fully immerses guests in an interactive M&M'S brand experience and offers exclusive co-branded Disney and M&M'S merchandise including apparel, mugs and more.

M&M'S at Disney Springs is in the West Side of the shopping, dining and entertainment destination. The new store is one of five M&M'S experiential stores owned and operated by Mars Retail Group, bringing the best experience of the M&M'S Brand to life in locations across North America, Europe and Asia. Mars Retail Group also recently announced upcoming new locations in Berlin, Germany and Minneapolis's iconic Mall of America, both slated to open over the next year.

"As the premiere shopping, dining and entertainment destination, bringing exceptional experiences to our line-up at Disney Springs is central as we continue to evolve," said Matt Simon, Vice President, Disney Springs. "Offering the world-famous chocolate combined with the imaginative fun found in the stores, M&M'S at Disney Springs is a perfect addition to our unparalleled mix of offerings."

Mars Wrigley remains agile and resilient after an unprecedented year. A fun, colorful and beloved brand within the Mars Wrigley portfolio, M&M'S believes fun and humor can actually have the power to bring us closer together. This comes to life across our full brand portfolio, from our recent Super Bowl LV spot, to product in stores, and our expanding retail footprint, the latest of which is our M&M'S Store at Disney Springs.

For more information about the M&M'S experiential stores, fans can visit M&M'S on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or at MMS.com.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 125,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. The Mars Compass, inspired by the Economics of Mutuality, is used to measure the company's progress in service of its purpose; The world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT DISNEY SPRINGS

Disney Springs is a one-of-a-kind retail, dining and entertainment destination located in the heart of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. With its namesake springs, beautiful open-air promenades and lakefront setting, Disney Springs evokes the charm of Florida waterfront towns at the turn of the 20th century. It's also home to a collection of more than 150 shops and restaurants, including top-name retail brands, specialty boutiques and dining experiences created by celebrity and award-winning chefs. Located in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Disney Springs is open daily.

