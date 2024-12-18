New Mobility for Seven Patients Thanks to Free Surgery

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven local residents without insurance received a wonderful holiday gift: a new knee or hip as part of BayCare's participation in Operation Walk.

BayCare's Orthopedic Institute partnered with local nonprofit medical clinics, the Clearwater Free Clinic, the Pioneer Foundation, St. Pete Free Clinic and national and international foundation Operation Walk USA to provide the residents with free joint replacement surgeries.

BayCare partnered with the Clearwater Free Clinic, the Pioneer Foundation, St. Petersburg Free Clinic and Operation Walk USA to provide seven uninsured patients with free joint replacements. Medical staff and team members involved with the Operation Walk surgeries at Morton Plant Hospital on Dec. 7.

The surgeries were performed by orthopedic surgeons Dr. David Cheong, Dr. Andrew Cooper, Dr. William Cottrell, Dr. George Feliciano, Dr. Christopher Grayson and Dr. Aaron Koslin – who donated their services – at Clearwater's Morton Plant Hospital this month. Also donating their services were anesthesiology physicians Dr. Jaime Cruz, Dr. Jay Epstein, Dr. Hope Sprunger and internal medicine physician Dr. Moeen Khalil. Operation Walk USA is a nationwide effort to help patients in need receive potentially life-changing joint replacement surgery.

BayCare worked with the clinics to obtain a list of patients consistently in need of joint replacements. 2024 is the second year BayCare participated in Operation Walk.

"At BayCare, we have a mission to improve the health of those that we serve," said Gina Rowland, director of BayCare's Orthopedic Institute. "This includes those facing difficult circumstances, where health care may not be easily accessible. Operation Walk allows for us to support our community and make a positive impact to those in need."

Candidates for the free surgeries had to fall under specific federal government income guidelines and had to be uninsured.

Rowland said BayCare covered the cost of every aspect of these uninsured patients' surgical journeys. This included presurgical testing, surgery, hospitalization, prescriptions, medical equipment, home health care and outpatient rehabilitation. She added that hip and knee implants were donated by orthopedic vendors. All pre-surgery and post-surgery medical visits were also covered for patients.

Tanyika Mason, 51, of Clearwater, is one of the patients who received a joint replacement. She had her right knee replaced.

"I'm very happy that I was able to get the surgery for free," Mason said. "I really do not have any medical (insurance) so this is the best thing that could happen to me. I really appreciate it, I really do."

The work with Operation Walk USA is just one example of BayCare's long-standing commitment to supporting the region's health. Every year, BayCare spends roughly 10% of its revenue in support of charity care, uninsured care and community services. In 2023, the value of that Community Benefit was $557 million for West Central Florida, including Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Polk counties.

Rowland said BayCare's Operation Walk participation is a herculean effort by many.

"The BayCare Orthopedic Institute would like to thank the leadership and patient care team at Morton Plant Hospital, Dr. Cheong, Dr. Cooper, Dr. Cottrell, Dr. Cruz, Dr. Epstein, Dr. Feliciano, Dr. Grayson, Dr. Khalil, Dr. Koslin, Dr. Sprunger, BayCare Home Care, Operation Walk, vendors and our free clinic partners," she said.

"Thank you, all, for your time, resources, and compassionate care which will leave a lasting impact on these patients," Rowland said.

BayCare Orthopedic Institute is the leader in providing high-quality, compassionate care for all orthopedic conditions, from common fractures to the most complex surgical procedures.

