New Model Home Open in Sammamish

"We're proud to debut this stunning model home in Sammamish," said John Merlino, Washington Division President. "We expect homes at Paxton Place to continue selling quickly. And with less than 10 homesites remaining, buyers should act now to secure their spot at this exceptional community."

About Paxton Place

New single-family homes

Base price starting at $1,049,990

Contemporary two- and three-story floor plans

4 to 5 bedrooms, 2.25 to 3 baths, 2-car garages

Dens, lofts and bonus rooms

Prime location near Redmond , Bellevue , shopping and dining

Community park and playground

For more information and to schedule a tour, call 425.275.5343

Community location: 1126 230th Avenue NE, Sammamish, WA 98074

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

