Patten Properties Announces Final 30 Airpark Homesites for Sale at Pecan Plantation, a Fly-In Community in Granbury, Texas

The Landings Airpark at Pecan Plantation nears sellout as demand rises for fly-in homesites and resort living near Dallas–Fort Worth

GRANBURY, Texas, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Landings at Pecan Plantation, one of the fastest-selling fly-in communities in the U.S., has announced the final 30 taxiway homesites—marking a major milestone less than two years after launching its second airpark.

Sales momentum at The Landings surged between Q2 and Q3 of 2025, with August marking the strongest sales month to date. That demand has continued into 2026, bringing the airpark down to its final 30 taxiway-access homesites.

Final 30 Airpark Homesites for Sale at Pecan Plantation

"It's exciting to see just how strong the demand is for this type of fly-in living within a resort community," said John Patten, CEO of Patten Properties. "Reaching this point in under two years is something we're really proud of. The community is energized, and we're looking forward to welcoming the final residents to The Landings at Pecan Plantation."

Located approximately 35 miles southwest of Fort Worth, The Landings is part of the larger, gated Pecan Plantation community, known for its resort-style amenities and golf-cart-friendly lifestyle.

The airpark features:

A 3,100-foot paved runway

Concrete taxiways connecting homesites to the runway

A self-serve fuel station and expanded parking area with tie-downs

Private hangars built alongside custom-built residences

Residences start at 2,000 square feet, with hangars beginning at 40 by 40 feet. Some lots offer frontage parallel to the runway, while others sit along quieter, wooded edges of the airpark, balancing access with privacy. The location outside Class B airspace remains a major draw for pilots navigating increasingly crowded skies around DFW.

Pecan Plantation is also planning a new private hangar expansion for 2026, reflecting continued demand for integrated fly-in living.

Only 30 taxiway homesites remain in this fly-in aviation community in Granbury, Texas. Prospective buyers are encouraged to schedule a private tour - fly in or drive in - learn more at AviationHomesites.com , or by calling or texting (833) 273-2159.

