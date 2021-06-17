New Model Homes Debuting This June in Castle Pines, CO From Century Communities

Princeton II plan details:

3 to 6 bedrooms

3.5 to 5 bathrooms

Up to 3,824 square feet

3-bay tandem garage

Includes a two-story foyer, main-floor study, versatile loft and more

Options: chef's kitchen, main-floor bedroom, finished basement with media room

Harvard plan details:

5 to 6 bedrooms

4.5 to 5.5 bathrooms

Up to 4,508 square feet

2-bay side-entry garage plus a 1-bay garage

Includes a two-story great room and foyer, main-floor study, main-floor bedroom and more

Options: multi-gen suite, chef's kitchen, finished basement with media room, flex space

Sales Center:

6349 Rockingham Way

Castle Pines, CO 80108

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 720-926-6480.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

