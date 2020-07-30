New Model Homes Grand Opening Now At Trilogy® Monarch Dunes!

Located in one of the most desirable phases of the community, these vineyard homesites offer a rare opportunity to live in the heart of the Central Coast Wine Country in a luxurious new home that is priced to attract affluent buyers looking for a change from the congestion of Southern California and the Bay Area. The new Model Homes at Trilogy Monarch Dunes are ready for in-person tours by appointment and freshly styled with on-trend, coastal accents as well as organic and natural materials for today's design-conscious buyer. Limited time grand opening pricing is available on these floorplans through August 31, 2020, making this a great time to secure a homesite. Interested buyers can contact a New Home Advisor at 866-745-3514 to learn more and to schedule a tour of these highly anticipated homes.

For those who are not able to visit in person, Shea Homes is teaming up with TRIO, the award-winning firm that designs the interiors of all Trilogy Model Homes and Resort Clubs, to host a Virtual Tour Series highlighting the new Model Homes. This series will feature Angela Harris, Principal & CEO of TRIO, and Drew Park, Regional Sales Manager at Trilogy. They will walk guests through the homes and share details about the design process that went into creating each stylish space. An upcoming tour will be on Friday, August 7th. Visit www.sheahomes.com/news-events/events/tmd-trio-tour-series/ to register for the event.

Located about an hour north of Santa Barbara and less than 30 minutes south of San Luis Obispo, Trilogy at Monarch Dunes is a golf resort community surrounded by tree-lined hills and vineyards with views out to the Pacific from certain vantage points in the community. Resort-caliber amenities include a lush pool, fitness center, full-service spa, wellness center, chef-led restaurant, full bar, wine program, and bocce courts. The Monarch Club amenities are all nestled adjacent to the Monarch Dunes Golf Club, featuring the award-winning championship "Old Course" and the 12-hole Challenge Course. With a resort team planning lifestyle events all year round - wine tastings, concerts, art workshops, and more there are endless opportunities to get out and get social.

Visit www.sheahomes.com/monarchdunes to learn more about Trilogy at Monarch Dunes and call 866.745.3514 to schedule your private, in-person tour.

About Trilogy® by Shea Homes®:

Shea Homes® currently has 14 Trilogy® brand 55+ and resort lifestyle communities across Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington, and has participated in the development and sale of homes in over twenty-five 55+ and resort lifestyle communities since the division's inception in 1999. Trilogy communities are designed to make wellness a part of daily life, creating an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a resort-trained staff. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants and bars, golf, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, sports courts and more. Trilogy® by Shea Homes® has been named America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Home Builder in the proprietary Lifestory Research study for a remarkable 8 years in a row. Your experience may vary. Visit lifestoryresearch.com. For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy.

SOURCE Trilogy by Shea Homes