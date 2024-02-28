Shea Homes® Brings Their "Live Happier®" Movement and Trilogy® Brand to ThreeOaks - a Trilogy® Boutique Community™ in Charming Culpeper, VA

National 55+ Leader Brings more Resort-Style Living to Northern Virginia

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shea Homes®, known for its Trilogy® brand communities and Join the Movement. Live Happier® mantra as a leading 55+ community developer, announced the brand's expansion by delivering the hallmark Trilogy lifestyle in a more intimate setting in Northern Virginia. 55+ ThreeOaks, a Trilogy Boutique Community will be located one hour north of Charlottesville, Virginia, and 90 minutes southwest of Washington, D.C., in the charming and historic town of Culpeper, Virginia. ThreeOaks is the latest in Shea's new 55+ concept - Trilogy® Boutique Communities, which offers a vibrant lifestyle in a sophisticated yet laid-back setting in smaller-scale communities. ThreeOaks is the first such Trilogy community in the greater Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.

Planned for ~270 homes ranging in size from ~1,829 to ~3,149 square feet, ThreeOaks will offer two home collections with pricing anticipated from the low $500,000s. Home designs will include spacious, open-concept living spaces, private primary retreats and outdoor living spaces that expand entertaining options.

Details for ThreeOaks are still being finalized, but the community is planned to include a Resort-caliber Club from an award-winning design team, destined to become the basecamp for fun, exploration, and relaxation at the heart of the community. More than just a social gathering space, this hub will be designed to bring neighbors together in the pursuit of fun, wellness, and adventure. This innovative community is expected to offer a host of amenities and experiences popular with 55+ buyers:

Curated Wellness & Fitness Opportunities

Exciting Dining, Cocktail, and Wine offerings

Pickleball & Hiking Trails

Busy Schedule of Social Events and Excursions

Resort-caliber Club Staff

Trilogy's Exclusive National Lifestyle Programming

Culpeper is a quaint town in a historic, beautiful area of Northern Virginia that offers easy access to outdoor adventure. Nearby Lake Pelham is a popular spot for birdwatching, boating and fishing, and the 32-acre Rockwater Park has multi-use trails for biking and walking. Just 30 minutes away is Shenandoah National Park, located along the crest of the spectacular Blue Ridge Mountains. Culpeper is made up of 15 historic districts and is home to an incredible variety of restaurants, breweries, and wineries. Known as the perfect destination for foodies and history enthusiasts alike, this beautiful town attracts visitors from all over.

"The Trilogy lifestyle is designed around our commitment to wellness of mind and body, connection with neighbors who quickly become close friends, and freedom to explore and expand your horizons so homeowner members have the chance to Live Happier®," says Jason King, General Manager for Shea Homes Active Lifestyle communities in Virginia. "We're so excited to bring this truly unique experience to an area of the country that is rich with history, charm and personality. Life at Trilogy is distinctly special, and we can't wait to introduce buyers to this incredible new community in a fantastic location."

Homebuyers are encouraged to check out these short videos to learn what makes Trilogy so distinctive among 55+ options:

Interested homebuyers who want to learn more about upcoming pre-sales, information sessions, final pricing and community details as they become available are encouraged to join the interest list at Sheahomes.com/ThreeOaks for receive exclusive updates. To learn more about the Trilogy 55+ lifestyle, visit the Trilogy by Shea Homes YouTube channel for real-life moments of Trilogy residents, flyovers of under-construction communities and more. For questions call: 540-712-8928.

About Trilogy® by Shea Homes®

The Shea Homes® Active Lifestyle Communities division currently offers 55+ and resort lifestyle communities in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, and has been attracting discerning homebuyers across the country since 1999. Both Trilogy large-scale Resort Communities and smaller-scale Trilogy Boutique Communities™ are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness, and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a hospitality-trained staff. Each Trilogy brand community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, pickleball, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, exclusive lifestyle programs, and more. Trilogy by Shea Homes has broken all records and received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder Study each year since 2013. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com. For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy.

