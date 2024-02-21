Trilogy® Valor Near Boise, Hosts Grand Opening of Stunning New Wellness & Fitness Center

The 55+ Community Unveiled Phase 1 of the Treasure Valley Social Club, Shares Future Club Amenities Coming Soon

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy® Valor, a gorgeous 55+ gated resort community in Kuna, Idaho, hosted the Grand Opening of its Wellness & Fitness Center, Afturburn, at the Treasure Valley Social Club on January 20th and 21st, 2024. The celebration introduced current and future Homeowner Members to this state-of-the-art facility that features a strength and conditioning area with free weights and machines, cardio equipment, and a movement studio. Homeowner Members will have a diverse menu of opportunities designed to enhance personal wellness. A variety of instructor-led classes and offerings will include yoga, Pilates, step aerobics, kickboxing, sculpting, spin and more.

Trilogy Valor Planned Resort Club Rendering

The Grand Opening also revealed the rest of the amenities completed in Phase 1 of the Treasure Valley Social Club; a sparkling resort pool and adjacent outdoor spa, a dedicated lap pool, six pickleball courts, and an outdoor fitness lawn. Attendees met the Club's dedicated resort hospitality team and learned more about future social events and activities coming to Trilogy Valor as well as planned amenities for Phase 2. When fully completed, the Treasure Valley Social Club is planned to include a full-service restaurant and bar named River Six, an expansive covered patio that overlooks the resort pool, community lake, a game patio, indoor and outdoor social spaces, and much more.

"Wellness of body, mind, and spirit is an integral part of the Trilogy lifestyle, and we're so excited to introduce the amazing Afturburn Wellness & Fitness Center to our current and future Trilogy Valor Members," says Mark Gray, Area President for Shea Homes. "The beautiful, thoughtfully designed, quality Shea Homes® floorplans and truly distinct lifestyle are obvious attractions to Trilogy, but we find that many people are especially enthusiastic about our communities' wellness amenities. Every day of the week, Trilogy Members across the country have the opportunity to live healthier and happier—playing pickleball, hitting the walking and hiking trails in their communities, meeting up with neighbors for fitness and aquatics classes, and relaxing poolside. Now, Trilogy Valor Members get to join the movement and enjoy Afturburn, the pools, the pickleball courts, and more. We're confident these amenities will inspire Members to embrace their wellness journeys and live their best lives."

Located in the Treasure Valley just 16 miles southwest of downtown Boise and adjacent to the Falcon Crest Golf Club, Trilogy Valor is part of the Valor master plan. Trilogy Valor offers 13 single-story floorplans ranging from ~1,342 to ~2,584 square feet with 2-4 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms and 2-car garages. Both detached and duplex homes are available, with pricing starting from $375,900. Trilogy Valor also offers a selection of Quick Move-in Homes designed with features and upgrades chosen by the Trilogy design team.

To schedule a private tour of Phase 1 of the Treasure Valley Social Club and Trilogy Valor's six newly opened Model Homes, homebuyers can call 208.314.2308.

About Trilogy® by Shea Homes®

The Shea Homes® Active Lifestyle Communities division currently offers 55+ and resort lifestyle communities in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, and has been attracting discerning homebuyers across the country since 1999. Both Trilogy large-scale Resort Communities and smaller-scale Trilogy Boutique Communities™ are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness, and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a hospitality-trained staff. Each Trilogy brand community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, pickleball, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, exclusive lifestyle programs, and more. Trilogy by Shea Homes has broken all records and received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder Study each year since 2013. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com. For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy.

SOURCE Trilogy by Shea Homes