New MultiTech Niagara Driver Enables the Convergence of IoT and BMS for Smart Buildings

MINNEAPOLIS, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiTech Systems, a leading provider of IoT devices and connectivity solutions, today announced the unveiling of the MultiTech Niagara Driver ("the Niagara Driver") at the Tridium Niagara Summit, taking place April 7-9, 2026, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD. MultiTech's Niagara Driver is a software integration layer within the Tridium Niagara Framework that allows users to add and manage LoRaWAN sensors within the Niagara environment. Building managers can now have a smart building platform that accommodates both BMS devices and IoT sensors, securely and in a single application.

MultiTech's Niagara Driver simplifies LoRaWAN sensor deployment by allowing building managers to add and configure sensors directly within the Niagara Framework—the environment many already use to manage building systems. Without it, sensors must be configured separately within the MultiTech gateway before data can flow into Niagara. The Niagara Driver eliminates that extra step, along with the need for middleware, custom APIs, or MQTT pipelines, by delivering IoT sensor data directly into Niagara as normalized data points ready for use in control logic, alarming, scheduling, and analytics.

"MultiTech is committed to empowering building management with secure, wireless IoT solutions," said Matt Lubeley, VP of Sensor and Cloud Services at MultiTech Systems. "Niagara is the industry standard for building integration—and MultiTech expands its capacity. By natively integrating IoT sensor networks and edge connectivity into Niagara, MultiTech eliminates integration complexity, reduces deployment cost, and unlocks data that traditional BMS systems simply can't access."

"Increasingly, we see LoRaWAN deployments at the heart of smart building initiatives. As a secure, mature, open standard, LoRaWAN has become the go-to complementary technology for commercial and multitenant real estate systems," said Alper Yegin, CEO of the LoRa Alliance. "The MultiTech Niagara Driver will be a catalyst for LoRaWAN deployments in smart buildings."

Attendees at the Niagara Summit will experience live demonstrations of the Driver's intuitive drag-and-drop onboarding and unified dashboards. Following the Summit, the complimentary MultiTech Niagara Driver will be available for download from the Tridium Marketplace. Interested parties can schedule demos or learn more at multitech.com/niagara-connector.

About MultiTech Systems MultiTech Systems designs, develops, and manufactures communications equipment for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT). With a focus on secure, scalable solutions, MultiTech enables connectivity for sensors, gateways, and routers across industries, helping organizations optimize operations and drive digital transformation. For more information, visit www.multitech.com.

SOURCE Multi-Tech Systems, Inc