New MY DR NOW Clinic Brings Concierge Care to Scottsdale -- Without the Concierge Cost

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MY DR NOW, Arizona's most accessible on-demand primary care provider, is proud to announce the opening of its newest clinic at 14676 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Suite 121, located on the corner of North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Thompson Peak Parkway in the Safeway shopping center. The clinic officially opened Monday, January 5, offering Scottsdale residents a new kind of healthcare experience—one that delivers concierge-level access without the concierge price.

Designed for today's busy lifestyles, the new Scottsdale location takes a modern approach, providing seven-day-a-week care, with the flexibility to schedule an appointment or simply walk in. Patients receive shorter wait times, proactive care coordination, and the same personalized concierge care experience without paying an annual or monthly fee.

Concierge medicine has long appealed to people who are tired of rushed visits, long waits, and difficulty getting in to be seen. But for many families and working professionals, the membership fee model can feel out of touch and unnecessary. MY DR NOW was built to close that gap—offering the hallmarks patients want most: easy access, time with a provider, responsive care, and a smoother visit experience—without a subscription.

"People aren't asking for luxury healthcare—they're asking for healthcare that actually works," said Dr. Payam Zamani, Founder and CEO of MY DR NOW. "They want access, time, and a provider who listens—without having to pay a monthly fee to get it. Our patients want to be seen quickly, treated with personal attention, and get answers the same day, in a way that's easy, straightforward and affordable. That's what we provide—concierge-level family healthcare without the cost and in a way that's convenient and designed to work for everyone."

The new Scottsdale clinic is surrounded by high-traffic retail, dining, and lifestyle destinations, offering seamless access for both residents and visitors. Whether patients need same-day care, preventive services, or ongoing family medicine services, MY DR NOW provides a consistent, trusted experience designed to fit into everyday life.

About MY DR NOW:

MY DR NOW is dedicated to transforming the way primary care is delivered by offering both scheduled appointments and walk-in services at all its clinics. With a strong focus on accessibility and convenience, MY DR NOW provides comprehensive healthcare services, including family medicine, pediatrics, women's health, annual physicals, immunizations, chronic disease management, and prescription refills. The company's innovative approach ensures that everyone in the community can receive high-quality medical care at their convenience—whether at one of its numerous clinic locations, through in-home visits, or via video visits.

