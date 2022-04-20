New Name, Same Superior Service

Glen D. Smith and Associates is delighted to announce that they are changing their company name to GDS Wealth Management. This exciting news reflects changes that the company is making as they grow and expand.

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GDS Wealth Management is a financial planning firm located in Flower Mound, Texas. For several years, GDS Wealth Management has been providing the DFW community with comprehensive financial planning and investment management, and they look forward to continuing to do so under their new name. Their dedication to personalized service has earned the company's founder, Glen D. Smith, CFP®, CRPC®, a position on the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor list for four consecutive years. Glen Smith is also approved as an NFLPA Registered Player Financial Advisor, allowing him to help current and former NFL players with their financial needs. Alongside these accomplishments, GDS Wealth Management team members hold numerous important accreditations for managing money and financial planning, including the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) and Accredited Asset Management Specialist (AAMS®) certifications. They are also members of Dave Ramsey's SmartVestor Pro service program.

Glen Smith, GDS Wealth Management's founder, says that "although our name may be changing, our commitment to our clients remains stronger than ever. We are committed to providing the same superior level of service and ensuring that our clients feel confident in their financial future." The client has always been, and will always be, at the heart of GDS Wealth Management's work.

GDS Wealth Management remains dedicated to providing the excellent service that their company has become known for. Whether you are an individual with personal and family goals or the person charged with the financial goals of your organization, GDS Wealth Management is here to provide you with an array of financial and investment planning services essential to your success. Their experienced team of financial planners is proud to offer both the credentialed guidance and expertise needed to reach your lifelong financial goals.

GDS Wealth Management has been a staple in the DFW area for many years, and they look forward to continuing to serve their clients and community in the coming years. For more information, please call (469) 212-8072 or visit GDS Wealth Management's new website at: https://www.gdswealth.com/.

Investment advice offered through GDS Wealth Management, a registered investment adviser.

Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual, and telephone due diligence meetings to measure best practices; also considered are: client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, such as: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. SHOOK's research and rankings provide opinions intended to help investors choose the right financial advisor and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. For more information, please visit www.SHOOKresearch.com. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC. Data provided by SHOOK® Research, LLC. Data as of 6/30/21. Neither GDS Wealth Management nor any of its Financial Planners or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Visit https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/ to learn more. Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, CFP® (with plaque design) and CFP® (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements. All investing involves risks. The use of a professional advisor does not guarantee your objectives will be met.

SmartVestor is an advertising and referral service for investing professionals ("SmartVestor Pros") operated by The Lampo Group, LLC d/b/a Ramsey Solutions ("Ramsey Solutions"). Pursuant to an arrangement between Ramsey Solutions, One Way Holdings, LLC and your advisor, your advisor pays Ramsey Solutions a flat monthly fee to: (a) be a SmartVestor Pro, (b) advertise services through the SmartVestor website, and (c) receive client referrals in the form of an initial introduction to interested consumers who are located in your advisor's Pros geographic region. One Way Holdings, LLC and its affiliates do not endorse and are not affiliated with Ramsey Solutions, except with respect to the arrangement described above, and neither Ramsey Solutions nor its agents are officers or employees of One Way Holdings, LLC. Further, neither Ramsey Solutions nor its agents are authorized to provide investment advice or act in any way on behalf of One Way Holdings, LLC, except in connection with providing your contact information to your advisor.

Glen D. Smith's status as a Registered Player Financial Advisor does not constitute an endorsement recommendation by the NFLPA of the Registered Player Financial Advisor, or his/her qualifications, or services. The NFLPA is not affiliated with GDS Wealth Management. GDS Wealth Management are not tax advisers. Please see your qualified tax professional for tax advice.

