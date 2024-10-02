New National "Crew Appreciation Day" Celebrates Production Industry Crews

At a time when the film and television production industry is again in a state of transition, Wrapbook is doubling down on acknowledging those who keep the gears turning, even in challenging circumstances. From camera operators and grips to sound engineers, lighting technicians, set designers, and production assistants, production crews are often the unsung heroes behind every shot.

"Crew Appreciation Day is our way of celebrating crew's essential contributions both on and off set," said Wrapbook CEO and Cofounder Ali Javid. "Improving the crew experience has always been a focus for Wrapbook. Our next-gen tech allows workers to get paid faster and easier—with real-time visibility into their pay status and profiles that follow them from job to job. Production is hard enough; crew shouldn't have to worry about when they're getting paid, too."

Wrapbook has made a point of focusing on community, beyond its own payroll solutions. The company has built Room Tone, a dedicated online space where production accountants can network, share resources, and find work opportunities. Additionally, with the launch of "Emily Rice's The List," on Wrapbook, the startup now offers a job board tailored specifically to production accountants, helping them connect with the right opportunities quickly. Within the Wrapbook platform, the company has streamlined crew hiring and rehiring processes, making it easier for crew to onboard and giving them time back for their craft and their lives.

The industry and public alike are encouraged to visit crewappreciationday.com to learn more about the day and find ways to get involved. Whether through small gestures of recognition on set, or by sharing appreciation on social media using #CrewAppreciationDay, October 4th offers a time to celebrate the heart and soul of every production.

About Wrapbook

Wrapbook is the next standard for production finance and accounting teams. With next-gen payroll and accounting technology that eliminates manual workflows and a concierge service model, Wrapbook serves as a force multiplier for production finance teams by amplifying their efficiency, accuracy, and output, while providing a frictionless payroll experience for crews.

