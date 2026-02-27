New National Hardware Show Concept to Commerce Draws Major Industry Names to the Show Floor and Educational Programming

The Retail Industry's Premier Product Discovery & Sourcing Event is Hosted in Las Vegas March 31–April 2, 2026

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NHS Concept to Commerce 2026 is redefining how the retail industry connects with its new format NHS Concept to Commerce, the premier sourcing event for innovation, sourcing, private label development, and manufacturing all in one place.

Built for today's evolving e-commerce ecosystem, NHS Concept to Commerce connects innovators, entrepreneurs, merchants, buyers, private label leaders, sourcing executives, procurement teams, operations professionals, compliance specialists, and R&D decision-makers to focus on turning ideas into retail-ready products faster and more efficiently.

The debut of NHS Concept to Commerce is attracting over 400 leading exhibitors across key categories, including merchants & retail-ready brands that represent established retail-ready solutions across hardware, outdoor living, lighting, tools, and home products providing buyers with immediate assortment opportunities.

Recognized brands serving retail buyers and merchants include:

Ledvance - Sylvania

Lifetime Products

IMC Outdoor Living

Bradshaw Home

Segway Navimow

Many More HERE

International manufacturers with robust private label capabilities and established global factory networks that showcase the strength of international manufacturing across tools, outdoor living, plastics, rubber, heating, and broader home improvement categories, offering retailers and brands direct sourcing partnerships and private label opportunities.

This year's show features exhibitors from more than 60 countries, including:

Australia

Canada

China

Germany

India

Thailand

United States

Vietnam

Programming Highlights (full schedule here)

The program will highlight the key trends shaping modern retail, from the use of AI and technology in procurement, pricing, forecasting, and supply chain management to strategies for private brands and global sourcing, with a focus on Mexico, Vietnam, and India. Attendees will gain practical guidance on product development and commercialization, consumer behavior insights; and specialized education for inventors and startups through daily UIA keynotes and pitch panels. The agenda is rounded out by NHPA's "Foundations of Merchandising Management" series, offering advanced training in merchandising and retail management.

State of the Industry: The New Realities of Home Improvement and the Acceleration of Private Label

The session will examine the economic forces shaping housing and home improvement, with insights from Grant Farnsworth on macro trends and the accelerating growth of private label, followed by Scott Wright's analysis of margin pressures and retail structural shifts. Marine Sargsyan, Head Economist at Houzz, will share the latest renovation and remodeling trends, concluding with a focused discussion on the current state and future outlook of private brands.

Lowe's Invites Entrepreneurs, Factory Owners and Product Suppliers to Apply for an Opportunity to Become Suppliers at Lowe's 'Into the Blue' Event at NHS Concept to Commerce. This event is a great opportunity for product suppliers to share their innovative home improvement products (including but not limited to home décor, building products, seasonal and hardlines categories) to potentially become Lowe's suppliers and have their products sold in Lowe's stores and online at Lowes.com.

How to Boost sales with Brand Licensing

Many well–known products—from Scotts® garden tools to John Deere® gloves and Caterpillar® industrial fans—are powered by brand licensing. This fast–paced seminar explores how licensing drives revenue, covering deal structures, royalty economics, key risks, and legal fundamentals through real–world case studies. Led by Licensing Hall of Fame inductee and NYU professor Stu Seltzer, alongside senior leaders from The Scotts Miracle–Gro Company, ShelterLogic Group, and Intertape Polymer Group, the program delivers practical insights from executives who have helped build and scale some of the world's most recognized brands.

VIP Hosted Buyer Program

The Hosted VIP Buyer Program at NHS Concept to Commerce offers qualified sourcing, product, and private label professionals an elevated NHS experience. The program includes travel support, VIP access on-site, and a complimentary ticket to the NHS Networking Party. Participants also benefit from exclusives like the Retailer Review Program, an efficient, retailer-led platform for reviewing supplier opportunities and expanding strategic pipelines.

Applications are reviewed based on role relevance and scope of responsibility, giving invited buyers a streamlined path to discover key suppliers and strengthen sourcing partnerships. NHS Concept to Commerce is built for today's margin-driven reality, bringing together the people and processes that shape modern retail products. Whether you build, design, develop, source, or scale ideas, the event offers partners and insights needed to create better products, faster, and more profitably.

